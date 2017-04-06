Essex Senior League: London Bari return to action at Tower Hamlets after lengthy break

London Bari keeper Josh Strizovic saves at the feet of Barking's Steve Willis (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Both clubs have struggled for form this season, but will aim to pick up an overdue win on Saturday

Action from Tower Hamlets recent match with Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) Action from Tower Hamlets recent match with Barking (pic Terry Gilbert)

London Bari return to Essex Senior League action this weekend with a trip to local rivals Tower Hamlets after a lengthy break.

Chris Davis’ team haven’t played since the 1-1 draw at Hullbridge Sports on March 18, but will hope to show no signs of rustiness against struggling Hamlets on Saturday.

Bari remain 18th in the table, but could fall one spot this evening if Sporting Bengal United win at Haringey & Waltham later.

Hamlets will be looking to end their run of six consecutive defeats in the division, which means they are certain to finish in the bottom three.

Last weekend Ade Abayomi’s team were beaten 4-1 at Mile End Stadium to high-flying FC Romania after starting slowly.

Andrei Pavel struck twice for the away side inside the opening 16 minutes before Toby Cleaver made it 3-0 after 34 minutes.

Oliver Cleaver added a fourth for FC Romania in the 72nd minute before Edward Lang hit a consolation for Hamlets 11 minutes from time.