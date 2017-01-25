Search

Essex Senior League: London Bari prepare for tough FC Romania trip

16:00 25 January 2017

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards).

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards).

Archant

Chris Davis and his squad have been frustrated by the cold weather in recent weeks

London Bari visit high-flying FC Romania this weekend and are hoping to play their first match since January 14.

Chris Davis and his squad have been thwarted by the cold weather recently with their home clash against Wadham Lodge postponed on Saturday due to a frozen Old Spotted Dog pitch.

Their fixture at Haringey & Waltham was subject to a pitch inspection last night and was subsequently called off.

Saturday’s clash with FC Romania is the first between the two clubs despite the season being over halfway through.

The hosts, fourth in the table, will go into the match full of confidence after winning 4-1 at Redbridge last weekend.

Bari lost last time out at Southend Manor – going down 4-1 – but did win 1-0 at Waltham Forest on January 11.

The east Londoners recently brought back former favourite Tony Cookey and signed several other players too.

Davis will hope they can have an impact and help Bari spring a surprise at Theobalds Lane this weekend.

