Essex Senior League: London Bari edge out Eton Manor

London Bari ended 2016 with a victory after edging out Eton Manor in an Essex Senior League five-goal thriller last night.

Chris Davis had spoken before the match about the importance of keeping their strong run at the Old Spotted Dog going.

Bari won 2-1 at Manor on October 15, yet expected a difficult encounter against the Essex outfit.

An even first half ensured in east London and it was 1-1 at the break with the official attendance recorded at just five.

But there were more goals for the small number of fans to cheer in the second period at the Old Spotted Dog.

And it was Bari left the happier at full time after claiming a 3-2 which seems them leapfrog Manor and move up to 14th in the table.

Davis and his squad don’t play again now until January 7 when they make the short trip to West Essex.

Clapton are in league action this evening away to FC Romania for what it their last match of the year.

The Tons will be without talented goalkeeper Richie Robins, however, after he announced his departure on Monday afternoon.

Boss Jon Fowell had talked up the potential of the former Colchester United youngster earlier in the campaign.

“I have now left Clapton. I have spoken to the lads and now I’d like to thank the Ultras for their incredible support,” said Robins on Twitter.

“I’ve had a great time playing for Clapton and got invaluable minutes in my locker, but to progress and develop I now need to be looking forward.

“The coaches, players and fans have been incredible and that has made his decision extremely difficult.

“But I’m confident the team will continue to be amazing, challenge for the league and I hope that they are able to resolve their off-field issues with the chairman.

“If anyone has links with a club which has a good goalkeeper coach and is a good place for me to develop please get in touch.”