Essex Senior League: London Bari boss Chris Davis wants to finish 2016 with win

London Bari boss Chris Davis (left) looks on from the dugout (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Eton Manor visit the Old Spotted Dog having lost 2-1 to the east Londoners on October 15

Chris Davis is hoping London Bari can maintain their good form at home for their final Essex Senior League match of 2016.

Eton Manor visit the Old Spotted Dog tonight (Tuesday) and a victory for the hosts would see them leapfrog their rivals.

Bari haven’t lost at home in 90 minutes since November 15 – an unbeaten run of five games, though they’ve drawn four of those matches.

“We are definitely hoping to keep our good run at the Old Spotted Dog going. We have been consistent at home,” said Davis.

“In our last five games there, the only defeat we had was in the cup on penalties to West Essex. We have largely been good at home so I’m hoping that we carry on what we are doing.”

Manor and Bari faced other in the middle of October with the east Londoners claiming a 2-1 victory at Goffs Lane.

Davis has only watched his team win twice since, however, and as a result they sit 16th in the table.

Manor are two points ahead of Bari in 14th having triumphed in two of their last five league fixtures.

Therefore the winner of this match will put themselves in a decent position for the start of 2017.

He added: “Because of the way things have gone this season we can’t say we will definitely win this game.

“We did beat Eton Manor before, although I believe they have been on a great run since that result.

“It is all about what happens on the day and we’re hoping to have a few players available again.

“If we do get a good enough squad out I’m sure it will be an entertaining game. We should see some goals because a couple of our injured forwards are back fit for this match.”