Essex Senior League: London Bari boss Chris Davis expects abandoned Basildon United match to be replayed

Fog forced fixture at Stuart Bingham Stadium to be called off with just seven minutes remaining and home side winning 2-0

London Bari manager Chris Davis expects Saturday’s abandoned Essex Senior League fixture at Basildon United to be replayed.

The east Londoners were losing 2-0 with 83 minutes on the clock at the Stuart Bingham Stadium.

With the fog making conditions unplayable, the officials were forced to abandon the match much to the hosts’ frustration.

“Usually we have to replay the game when it is abandoned. Two seasons ago we were playing against Waltham Forest when one of our players got injured,” said Davis.

“I think about 80 minutes had been played and I asked the referee if we play the final 10 minutes or we get the result because we were winning 3-2.

“He replied it would have to be played again and that’s what happened and we ended up losing it 2-1!

“I believe Saturday’s game will have to be replayed and there was 10 minutes to go so I guess we could have scored twice.”

Davis admitted the fog was poor from the onset at Basildon, though knew if it got worse the match might not finish.

With the Bees leading after goals from Jamie Brown and Nathan Dewberry, the away side were the happier with the decision.

“The fog was awful from the start and I thought had it stayed the same it wouldn’t have been an issue,” said Davis.

“I asked the referee if he was able to see and he said he could, but wasn’t able to see the linesman too well.

“One of the linesmen had to make a decision and said to the referee he couldn’t see it so they called it off.

“It was good for us because we were two goals down, but understandably Basildon were not happy.”

Although Bari were losing by two goals before the abandonment, Davis was happy with their performance.

The Old Spotted Dog club had only 11 players available at Basildon and things soon got worse for the visitors.

Davis added: “We had some big chances in the first 30 minutes, but we only had 11 players on the day.

“Some of our squad couldn’t get to the bus in time so it was pretty even for around 26 or 27 minutes.

“Then we got an injury and only had 10 men so I’m sure we will be better prepared next time.

“It was very balanced until we lost a player and they scored when we were trying to get organised.

“One of our defenders got injured and I think Basildon played well, but it was a game that I felt might finish goalless.

“Both teams didn’t look like scoring initially with both goalkeepers making several saves despite it being end-to-end.”