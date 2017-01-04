Essex Senior League: London Bari aim to follow local rivals Clapton by winning 2017 opener

London Bari in Essex Senior League action at the Old Spotted Dog (pic: Tim Edwards). Archant

The Old Spotted Dog will be empty this weekend with both clubs playing away from their east London home

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Bari will hope to follow in the footsteps of local rivals Clapton this weekend and start 2017 with a victory.

The Old Spotted Dog club make the short trip to Mayesbrook Park on Saturday to take on West Essex.

Bari will head into the fixture with confidence after beating Eton Manor last time out on December 20 at home.

Saturday sees Chris Davis and his team start a run of four consecutive league matches on the road.

The east Londoners will take on a buoyant West Essex side, however, after they beat Eton Manor 4-1 yesterday.

It closed the gap between the clubs to just one point ahead of this weekend’s encounter with Bari two places above their opponents in 14th.

Meanwhile Clapton visit Stansted on Saturday fresh from their 4-0 victory over Basildon United last night.

Dylan Ebengo opened the scoring for Tons just before half time and it was one-way traffic after the break.

Jay Knight doubled Clapton’s advantage and Ike Nzuruba added a brace to consign Bees to a 4-0 loss.

The Tons remain third in the table, although are just one point behind Southend Manor with a game in hand.

Clapton assistant manager Andre Thomas said: “Things leart – Dylan has a decent finish in him, have faith in Jay and Nzuruba will not give you a moment to rest.”

Next up for Tons is a trip to the Airportmen to face former boss Michael Walther, who is number two at Hargrave Park.