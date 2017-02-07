Essex Senior League: Jon Fowell more than happy for Clapton to keep winning 1-0

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Johnny Ashman’s first half penalty helped defeat Waltham Forest 1-0 on Saturday, but Tons missed the presence of the Ultras

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clapton manager Jon Fowell was pleased to see his team win again in the Essex Senior League on Saturday, but wasn’t happy with their performance during the 1-0 success over Waltham Forest.

A first-half penalty from Johnny Ashman gave Tons the points at the Old Spotted Dog in front of 67 people in attendance.

Ashman later missed a spot-kick after the break as Clapton struggled to add to their tally with no Ultras inside the stadium after talks between the club and the supporters broke down late last week.

Fowell said: “After the high of the Barking game, which was a top of the table clash where we had over 400 fans watching, this Saturday we were flat.

“Without the Ultras there we found it difficult to get going and it was a dull atmosphere as you would expect, but our goalkeeper hasn’t had a save to make and we missed a penalty in the second half.

“We had a weakened team out with no Jay Knight and a few others, yet we still had enough chances to win more comprehensively, but it was just a lacklustre performance.”

Although the margin of victory could have been bigger, Fowell was delighted to see Tons finish the weekend in first position.

Barking could only claim a 2-2 draw at Hullbridge Sports and therefore Clapton replaced them at the top.

“I’ll take a 1-0 win from every game between now and the end of the season and there is no pressure on us,” said Fowell.

“When I took over we were mid-table and now we have managed to be top of the league for the first time since 1983.

“Twice we have been first this season, so that’s a great achievement and we only need one more draw to set a new record points total.”

Clapton don’t play again now until February 24 and Barking are set to play three league games during that period.

The Tons boss is well aware his team are huge outsiders, but won’t give up on the title until it is mathematically impossible.

Fowell added: “We know we need to win every game. I am optimistic, but realistically Barking do have four games in hand.

“I know they are not going to lose all of them and I’d say the minimum they’ll take from that run is seven points maybe?

“We’ll keep pushing them and we have shown everybody they are not unbeatable and now Hullbridge have done the same, so let’s see what happens.”