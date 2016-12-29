Search

Essex Senior League: Jon Fowell knows Clapton have to get it right at home

12:00 29 December 2016

Action from a Clapton match at the Old Spotted Dog in November (pic Tim Edwards)

Tons will start new year third ahead of a clash with Basildon United at the Old Spotted Dog

Clapton manager Jon Fowell is fully aware they must improve their form at home if they are to remain near the top of the Essex Senior League table in 2017.

Tons return to competitive action after a short festive break on Tuesday when Basildon United visit the Old Spotted Dog.

Fowell’s team finished the year with a 2-1 win at FC Romania – their seventh straight victory on the road – but they must now improve their form at home.

“We will have at least one session before the Basildon game because you can’t go two weeks without doing anything,” said Clapton’s manager.

“Until it is mathematically impossible, I will be trying to win the league and we start all over again in January.

“It is actually like being back in September because we’re looking for a goalkeeper now Richie Robins has left.

“We know we have to get the home form right because against Takeley we probably played the worst we have all season, but we did still manage to get a 1-1 draw.”

Although Clapton have not been short of away wins, their form at the Old Spotted Dog has been below-par since September.

Tons have just one victory at home in all competitions from their last six games and during December only had the Ultras backing them on the road.

A dispute between the fans and chief executive Vince McBean hasn’t stopped Clapton moving up to third in the table, however, and they are only eight points behind leaders Barking.

Fowell added: “We haven’t done as well as I wanted in the cup competitions, but our league form is good and we have two games in hand on second-placed Southend Manor.

“Stuart Marshall is doing a great job over there and I don’t think they have a budget, so I guess that shows you don’t always need that.

“When I took over I said to the players I want to win the league and they all looked at me like I was mad. I am a fruitcake and I’m passionate in what I believe in. I know I really need to build a bridge between the fans and Vince.”

