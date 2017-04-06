Search

Essex Senior League: Jon Fowell full of praise for Clapton players and staff

PUBLISHED: 15:58 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 15:58 04 April 2017

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Barking look set to win the title, but the Tons boss believes his side should win Team of the Year

Jon Fowell believes Clapton should be the Essex Senior League Team of the Year even if they fail to catch leaders Barking.

The Blues are still top of the table and on the verge of claiming the title despite drawing 0-0 at Stansted last weekend.

Clapton earned a 1-0 win at Haringey & Waltham on Saturday, but still trail the leaders by eight points.

Fowell said: “It is Barking’s to lose, but if they slip up we need to be ready to capitalise and we did that.

“It is squeaky bum time now and I know they are champions elect, but we have come so far since I took over.

“We lost 3-0 to Barking soon after I was appointed in September and it could have been five or six that day.

“But I said I wanted to chase them down and we have nearly done it even though we have no budget.

“We are second in the league, so everyone at the club deserves credit for this. It isn’t just me, it is the team, the players, the fans and everybody else behind the scenes.

“When you consider we have put this squad together in such a short space of time and rebuilt it, I think we deserve team of the year.”

Clapton look set to finish the campaign as runners-up to Barking – a vast improvement on seventh-place last season.

Fowell is proud of the Tons achievement, but acknowledged they looked tired during parts of Saturday’s match.

Haringey rarely threatened Clapton, but visitors didn’t make the breakthrough until midway through the second half.

Aundre Spencer was the match-winner for the away side, as they earned their 26th success of the campaign to move onto 83 points.

“We did look a little bit tired on Saturday and it has been a hard season and the pitch wasn’t the greatest,” said Fowell.

“Haringey set up not to lose and they probably only had one chance all game where as we had around 10 I think.

“We didn’t create a lot in the first half, but in the second half we made some great opportunities.

“I said to the boys after that I will take a 1-0 win in every game between now and the rest of the season.

“It doesn’t matter if you beat Barking and Sawbridgeworth Town if you can’t get the win against Haringey, so it was an important three points.”

1 comment

  • Clapton started the season under Michael Walther and were doing quite well until he left and Jon took over so fair to say the momentum has been maintained but if FC Rumania finish runners up they would have an equal shout and if Ilford finish 4th and win the league Cup they would have a claim as well .

    Leroy Smart

    Thursday, April 6, 2017

