Essex Senior League: Joint-manager Glen Golby to rotate squad for Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie with Sporting Bengal United

Action from Barking's Essex Senior League derby at Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Blues boss reveals he will make changes again for cup tie

Barking will look for a swift return to winning ways against Sporting Bengal United in the second round of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tonight (Tuesday) after they were beaten in the Essex Senior League on Saturday.

The Blues suffered just a fourth league loss of the season away to Clapton on Saturday, going down 4-2 to see their lead at the top of the table cut to just one point.

But the Mayesbrook Park outfit can put that disappointment behind them by beating Bengal in the cup, though Barking player/joint-boss Glen Golby revealed he will be rotating his squad for the clash.

“Sporting Bengal always have the ability to be difficult opponents, but like we have done in previous rounds, we’ll be using the cup to rotate our squad,” he said.

“It’s a chance to give players that are coming back to fitness or haven’t played much some minutes, and also a chance to rest some players who have been playing quite a bit.”

With a trip to Hullbridge Sports to come on Saturday, Barking will hope to be celebrating progress in the cup before then.

But with that game on his mind, Golby has challenged the players that do come into the squad tonight to give him some selection dilemmas.

“It’s a great chance for the boys coming in to impress me and force their way into first-team contention.

“There were some who didn’t perform to the level we know they could against Clapton, so there’s a chance for those coming in to nick a first-team place.”