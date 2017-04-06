Essex Senior League: Clapton manager Jon Fowell won’t rest until the season is over

Clapton clinched another 1-0 away win at the weekend (pic Terry Gilbert) Archant

Barking could clinch the title this weekend, but the Tons are still determined to beat Enfield and end the campaign strongly

Clapton manager Jon Fowell is fully aware Barking could clinch the Essex Senior League title on Saturday, but nevertheless wants his team to win against Enfield.

The Tons entertain the E’s at the Old Spotted Dog hoping the leaders might slip up away to Burnham Ramblers, even if it looks unlikely.

But regardless of what occurs at Leslie Field Stadium, Clapton are focusing on trying to make this a campaign to remember, despite what Barking do.

Fowell said: “We have to win on Saturday and we have nine points left to play for and I want us to get all nine.

“Whatever happens with Barking, we need to beat Enfield, but they were able to beat Ilford recently, so it won’t be easy.

“They have lost quite a few players this season and had to do a rebuilding job, so I think their manager Matthew Hanning has done a good job.

“I don’t know him too well, but he let us have Dylan Ebengo straight away earlier in the season, so I have got a lot of time for him, but we need the points on Saturday.”

Clapton kept the pressure on Barking last weekend with a 1-0 win at Haringey & Waltham, as Aundre Spencer scored the only goal of the game.

With Barking only drawing 0-0 at Stansted, it meant the battle to win the title goes on for at least another week.

The Tons victory ensured they remained two points clear of third-placed FC Romania and six ahead of Takeley, who are one spot further back.

“I want to bridge the gap between ourselves and FC Romania and a win on Saturday would basically guarantee us third place too,” said Fowell.

“But having said that, I would be disappointed if we didn’t finish second now having been in the title race for most of the season since I took over.

“It’d be a great achievement to come runners-up and especially without a budget and when you consider the changes we have made.

“I always say we, because I have learnt a lot from my assistant manager Andre Thomas and fellow first-team coach Ray Bartlett this season.

“People ring me up and say I am doing a great job, but it isn’t just me – we are all a team in this and I need to give credit to (chief executive) Vince McBean.

“I was a nobody in this league before he appointed me and I am happy I have been able to repay his faith in me so far.”