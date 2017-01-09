Essex Senior League: Clapton look to leapfrog leaders Barking with Haringey & Waltham win

A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Tons assistant manager Andre Thomas delighted with thrilling victory away to Stansted last weekend

Clapton have the chance to go top of the Essex Senior League table tomorrow if they can beat Haringey & Waltham who visit the Old Spotted Dog.

The Tons continued their fine form with a 3-2 victory away to Stansted at the weekend having beaten Basildon United 4-0 last Tuesday.

It kept Jon Fowell’s team third in the table, although they are just two points behind leaders and rivals Barking.

The Blues are also in action tomorrow but play Burnham Ramblers in the League Cup, which offers Clapton the chance to leapfrog their old foes with a win against Haringey.

Fowell’s side will go into the match full of confidence against a team that has won just four of their 28 games in the division this season.

Tons edged a five-goal thriller at Stansted last Saturday to keep up their impressive start to the new year.

It was goalless at the break, but Clapton took the lead early in the second half thanks to an own-goal.

Nathan Mukuna levelled for Stansted against his old club before Euan Taylor-Reid, another ex-Clapton player, put the Airportmen in front.

But the Tons showed tremendous character to equalise in the 85th minute through Ike Nzuruba before Johnny Ashman fired home the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn all three points.

The victory made it back-to-back wins for Clapton in 2017 and assistant manager Andre Thomas was delighted, he said: “Just trying to settle down. What a game!

“All of the goals were scored by Clapton previous and current players and Johnny Ashman produced a worldy to win it.

“It was good to see Nathan and Euan again. Ryan Reed was top drawer for us and Ike really came to life in the second half and was immense.”

Thomas continued: “You would have never known Dylan Ebengo was playing with an illness or Kristian Haighton had just come back from injury. It was great commitment by all.

“Tayo Awoderu was the reason I was slightly late to Stansted and we said make it up with a man of the match performance and he did which was brilliant.

“Now we turn our attention to Tuesday. As always, thank you to the travelling Clapton Ultras who are second to none. Your support is always appreciated.”

With Southend Manor not in action until Saturday, Tons know a victory tomorrow will see them go above Barking.