Essex Senior League: Clapton go top with 4-1 win over Haringey & Waltham

09:00 11 January 2017

Action from a Clapton match at the Old Spotted Dog in 2016 (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Two goals in each half take Jon Fowell’s team above Barking in the standings

Clapton moved to the top of the Essex Senior League table last night with a comprehensive win over Haringey & Waltham.

The Tons knew a victory would see them leapfrog Barking and Southend Manor and go first in the standings.

Jon Fowell’s team made a great start at the Old Spotted Dog and took the lead after eight minutes through Quincy Egbejale.

With the Ultras still boycotting home games, the official attendance was recorded as just 17.

They were present outside the ground, however, and their backing inspired Clapton to double their lead in the 20th minute when Ike Nzuruba found the net.

It remained 2-0 until half time and Haringey pulled one back from the penalty spot after the break.

Clapton were not to let their chance to go top slip, though, and Nathan Cook made it 3-1 in the 66th minute.

Tons substitute Siao Levi Blackwood extended the hosts lead four minutes later to cap an excellent night in east London.

Barking beat Burnham Ramblers 8-1 a few miles from the Old Spotted Dog, but that was in the League Cup.

Clapton’s victory over Haringey ensured they moved to the top of the table ahead of their local rivals.

Fowell’s team are on 60 points now – one ahead of the Blues – having played five games more than Barking.

Nevertheless, it is an outstanding achievement by Clapton and the management team after a mixed start to the campaign.

Tons host Redbridge, another rival, next up on Saturday looking to earn a fifth consecutive victory.

Keywords: Essex Senior League London

