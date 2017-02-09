Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Clapton boss Jon Fowell thrilled to bring back former defender Eamon Payne

12:00 09 February 2017

The entrance sign at Clapton's Old Spotted Dog ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The entrance sign at Clapton's Old Spotted Dog ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Tons are without a league match this weekend, but they’ve arranged a friendly with Brentwood Town for Monday night

Comment

Clapton manager Jon Fowell is delighted to have brought Eamon Payne back to the Old Spotted Dog club.

The central defender, who has been on the books of Southend Manor recently, has rejoined the Tons.

Payne was a popular member of the Clapton team managed by Michael Walther, and has now returned.

“I spoke to Stuart Marshall, Manor’s manager, about Eamon and he released him straight away for us, which was really kind,” said Fowell.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done in time for him to play on Saturday, so we will have to wait a while for him to play.

“He is actually away this weekend, but it is a fantastic signing because he’s one of the best defenders in the league.”

Payne couldn’t play a part as Clapton defeated Waltham Forest 1-0 last weekend to go first in the table again.

And Tons don’t return to league action until February 24 when they travel to local rivals Barkingside.

Clapton were set to play Sawbridgeworth Town this Saturday, but London Bari, who they groundshare with, are now hosting Wadham Lodge.

It is a bizarre situation and Fowell was left perplexed as to why the leaders have had to move their scheduled fixture.

The Tons boss is concerned the momentum they have built up, especially at the start of this year, will be lost.

Fowell added: “I would have liked to play the match on the Friday or Sunday, but I don’t believe that’s possible.

“We have a few niggles and knocks, so it will help regarding that, but I’d rather we didn’t have the break, so we could build more momentum.”

The Old Spotted Dog manager has been given a couple of boost this week with the Ultras boycott coming to an end.

Clapton struggled without the presence of their supporters on Saturday and could only labour past Forest.

But a statement on the official club website yesterday, revealed the boycott was over with several agreements reached.

The other positive news for Fowell was the fact he was able to arrange a friendly with Ryman North side Brentwood Town.

Clapton will host the Essex club on Monday night, for a 7.45pm kick-off, with entry for adults just £3 and concessions priced at £1.

It means the Ultras will be back at the Old Spotted Dog and Tons can try to maintain their match fitness and form.

Related articles

Keywords: Michael Walther Sawbridgeworth Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Clapton boss thrilled to bring back Payne

12:00 George Sessions
The entrance sign at Clapton's Old Spotted Dog ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The Tons are without a league match this weekend, but they’ve arranged a friendly with Brentwood Town for Monday night

Michael Walther

Bentley: There’s light at the end of the tunnel for O’s

10:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes (right) shows his despair at the full time whistle against Morecambe (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Shrimps boss praised spirit and desire of east Londoners and hopes Danny Webb’s team can remain in the Football League

Francesco Becchetti

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

Yesterday, 17:15 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist was full of praise for the Hammers on Saturday

Southampton

Collins hails the impact of Webb despite defeats

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The experienced midfielder insists the O’s can still get out of trouble and will use people writing them off as motivation

Danny Webb

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Wapping seconds topple leaders to take over

Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Fowell more than happy to keep winning 1-0

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph

Calvin praises Orient coach, plus Ranieri!

Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now