Essex Senior League: Clapton boss Jon Fowell thrilled to bring back former defender Eamon Payne

The Tons are without a league match this weekend, but they’ve arranged a friendly with Brentwood Town for Monday night

Clapton manager Jon Fowell is delighted to have brought Eamon Payne back to the Old Spotted Dog club.

The central defender, who has been on the books of Southend Manor recently, has rejoined the Tons.

Payne was a popular member of the Clapton team managed by Michael Walther, and has now returned.

“I spoke to Stuart Marshall, Manor’s manager, about Eamon and he released him straight away for us, which was really kind,” said Fowell.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t get it done in time for him to play on Saturday, so we will have to wait a while for him to play.

“He is actually away this weekend, but it is a fantastic signing because he’s one of the best defenders in the league.”

Payne couldn’t play a part as Clapton defeated Waltham Forest 1-0 last weekend to go first in the table again.

And Tons don’t return to league action until February 24 when they travel to local rivals Barkingside.

Clapton were set to play Sawbridgeworth Town this Saturday, but London Bari, who they groundshare with, are now hosting Wadham Lodge.

It is a bizarre situation and Fowell was left perplexed as to why the leaders have had to move their scheduled fixture.

The Tons boss is concerned the momentum they have built up, especially at the start of this year, will be lost.

Fowell added: “I would have liked to play the match on the Friday or Sunday, but I don’t believe that’s possible.

“We have a few niggles and knocks, so it will help regarding that, but I’d rather we didn’t have the break, so we could build more momentum.”

The Old Spotted Dog manager has been given a couple of boost this week with the Ultras boycott coming to an end.

Clapton struggled without the presence of their supporters on Saturday and could only labour past Forest.

But a statement on the official club website yesterday, revealed the boycott was over with several agreements reached.

The other positive news for Fowell was the fact he was able to arrange a friendly with Ryman North side Brentwood Town.

Clapton will host the Essex club on Monday night, for a 7.45pm kick-off, with entry for adults just £3 and concessions priced at £1.

It means the Ultras will be back at the Old Spotted Dog and Tons can try to maintain their match fitness and form.