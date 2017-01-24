Essex Senior League: Clapton boss Jon Fowell hoping weather improves ahead of crunch clash with Barking

Johnny Ashman of Clapton is tackled by Redbridge's Marcus Carter (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tons manager full of praise for management team at Old Spotted Dog and players after winning 11 of their last 15 league games

The entrance sign at Clapton's Old Spotted Dog ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) The entrance sign at Clapton's Old Spotted Dog ground (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jon Fowell hopes the weather in Essex and east London can improve after ruining Clapton’s plans of late in the Essex Senior League.

The Tons were set to visit struggling Burnham Ramblers on Saturday, but the fixture was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

And Clapton’s manager decided against trying to arrange a friendly this week because of the low temperatures and now just hopes their big clash at home to league leaders Barking goes ahead.

“Saturday was postponed quite late and we had nowhere to train because London Bari’s game at the Old Spotted Dog was off. We couldn’t go on the pitch, so it was just a weekend off for us.

“We are training on Thursday. I was thinking about whether to arrange a game or not, but I doubt it would be on anyway.

“To be honest I’m not 100 per cent sure Saturdays match will go ahead because it seems the frost is still present.”

With no game to review, Fowell has been afforded the chance to look back on a hectic, but successful four months in charge.

After taking over from Michael Walther at the beginning of September, the Tons boss has had to oversee a big player turnover.

But Fowell is pleased to see Clapton sitting third in the table and level on points with Southend Manor in second.

The Tons manager, not for the first time this season, was keen to pile the praise on assistant Andre Thomas and coach Ray Bartlett plus many others associated with the Old Spotted Dog club.

Fowell added: “We are third in the league, we have won as many games as last season and we have the best away record.

“I’ve only been in the job four months, so I’m really happy because other managers have been in charge a lot longer or at least have experience in the division.

“We have won 11 of our last 15 league games, drawing three and losing just one which is a massive achievement.

“Everybody deserves the credit, not just me, but the likes of Andre, Ray and the other backroom staff and of course the players.

“Vince (McBean) does as well because he is the person who has allowed me to bring these players into the club.”

Fowell has only been at Clapton since September 8, but is making a positive impact on and off the pitch at the Old Spotted Dog.