Essex Senior League: Clapton boss Jon Fowell buoyant ahead of Barking battle

14:00 26 January 2017

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Two local rivals go head-to-head at the Old Spotted Dog this weekend and spectators can pay just £1 to watch the match

Clapton manager Jon Fowell is excited to pit his wits against Essex Senior League leaders Barking this weekend and still harbours some hope they can pip their local rivals to the title.

The Tons watched the Blues extend their lead at the top to four points last Saturday with a 5-0 win over Enfield.

Clapton were set to travel to Burnham Ramblers, but the match was postponed due to a frozen pitch and it means they haven’t played for two weeks ahead of hosting the leaders.

“It was a good and bad weekend in some ways because although Barking won, Southend Manor lost,” said Fowell. “We are realistic and know Barking are a very good team and that is why Saturday’s game is so important.

“It is a chance to take points off them and it is a ‘cup final’, so if we win then all of a sudden anything is possible, but they are strong favourites for the title and I know that.

“They have four games in hand, so that’s potentially another 12 points, but until it is mathematically over we will keep on fighting.”

Clapton will hope to keep Barking hotshot James Peagram quiet on Saturday. The striker has scored six goals in his last four appearances against Tons.

Fowell has technically been in charge of the Tons for their last two meetings with their rivals from Mayesbrook Park.

But the Clapton manager had only just taken over as manager when Blues won 3-0 at home on September 24 in the league.

And when Barking won 4-2 against the Old Spotted Dog outfit in the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy first round in November, Fowell wasn’t present because of traffic issues.

Clapton won’t go into the match fearing the worst, however, and in fact will be thinking quite the opposite.

Fowell added: “Barking are favourites, let’s not beat around the bush, because they’ve won so many games this season, but they are not unbeatable.

“Hopefully we have our strongest side out and if we play to our full potential I think we can take something from the match.”

By the time the fixture comes around on Saturday, Tons won’t have played a competitive game since January 14.

Clapton’s manager is hoping it will prove beneficial, adding: “I think it is a positive to have no match this week because we have a few people out with injuries or carrying knocks. It has given us a chance to recuperate.

“We’ve had two weeks off now to prepare for Barking and we are really looking forward to the game. We should have everyone available and I think it will be very different to the previous contests.”

The last time Clapton beat Blues was on October 20 2015, but they’ll look to change that on Saturday.

