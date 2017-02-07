Essex Senior League: Chris Davis bemoans London Bari’s slow start at Ilford

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards). Archant

Old Spotted Dog boss discusses why he made all three substitutions before the half an hour mark at Cricklefield Stadium

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Bari manager Chris Davis was bitterly disappointed with Saturday’s 6-2 defeat at Essex Senior League rivals Ilford.

The Old Spotted Dog outfit trailed 5-0 at half time and although they improved after the break, it was a bad day at the office.

Hassan Nalbant and Richmond Ayoola netted in the second period at Cricklefield Stadium, but it was scant consolation.

“I’m really, really disappointed. The first half I think we let in something like five goals in 30 minutes,” said Davis.

“We were so disorganised and the truth is, we have just had to put in a lot of new players right now.

“At the moment we have got people we have just signed involved and they haven’t actually gelled yet.”

With Bari enduring a terrible first half, Davis made all three substitutions before half an hour had been played.

He brought on Tajahn Figueroa, Darryl Morson and Prince Yeboah to try and salvage some pride.

Stephen Botchey, Francesco Grassi and Jermaine Nicholson were the unfortunate trio to make way.

But Davis discussed the difficulties at the east London club and how they have to use inexperienced teenagers.

The Bari boss hopes this can help them in the future, although concedes they could do with more senior professionals right now.

Davis added: “We tried to stabilise it, so that was why we made all the substitutions in the first half.

“Some of the guys we’ve got are 16-year-olds and 17, so they are really young and we have kids playing a men’s game.

“They need a few more senior players around them and I can’t lie, Saturday was a big disappointment for us.

“But we can take positives from the second half and even with the kids still being on, we played a lot better.”