Essex Senior League: Break can be good for London Bari admits Chris Davis

12:00 23 December 2016

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards)

Archant

Old Spotted Dog club don’t play again until January 7 when they visit West Essex at Mayesbrook Park

London Bari boss Chris Davis is hoping their break from Essex Senior League action until January 7 will prove beneficial.

The Old Spotted Dog outfit beat Eton Manor 3-2 at home on Tuesday in their final game of 2016 .

Davis and his squad now have 18 days until they play another competitive fixture when the east Londoners visit West Essex at Mayesbrook Park.

He said: “This break will be a period to get our injured players back fit and hopefully we can have a strong finish to the season in 2017.

“We will look to get a training session with the squad in between now and the end of year and then we will look to get another one in at the start of the new year, before we play West Essex on January 7, to keep the boys ticking over.”

Bari have endured a mixed set of results lately with leaders Barking handing them a 5-0 thrashing.

But Davis was happy with the effort his squad put in away at Basildon United on Saturday after being able to take only 11 players to the match.

A first-half injury meant Bari had to play with only 10 men and they were two goals down when heavy fog forced the match at the Stuart Bingham Stadium to be abandoned after 83 minutes.

Bari can relax over Christmas, before returning to action in January where they have a run of four consecutive away games.

Davis added: “We had six home matches in a row from the middle of November to the start of December.

“We have prepared mentally for the run of away games and made the players aware of it. We have started mapping out what we need to do.

“Our first game of 2017 is away to West Essex. We played Barking recently so we know how that pitch works.

“Mentally we are set up for the long run of away games and we need to get enough points to move us into the top 10. The way the league is you only need a couple of wins to move up because it is very tight.”

Keywords: Chris Davis Essex Senior League

