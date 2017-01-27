Essex Senior League: Barking out to avoid defeat at title rivals Clapton

Barking boss Glen Golby in action earlier this season (pic; Terry Gilbert) Archant

Blues hope to deal blow to Tons on Saturday

Barking player/joint-manager Glen Golby says victory is not the be all and end all when they visit Essex Senior League title rivals Clapton on Saturday.

The Blues head into Saturday’s clash at the summit ahead of Southend Manor in second and third-placed Tons, who are both four points adrift.

Golby’s boys also have games in hand over their title rivals, so while he would of course love another triumph this weekend, he knows it is just important Barking avoid defeat.

“Even if we lost to Clapton on Saturday, we would still be in a good position in terms of the games in hand we have, but ideally we don’t want to lose,” he added.

“Everyone else in the title race is probably hoping for a Clapton victory and it’s a game where we’ll have to be close to our best.”

Clapton’s Old Spotted Dog ground is one of the more intimidating stadiums in the division, with hundreds of fans regularly packing into the venue.

However, a dispute between the ‘Ultras’ and Tons CEO Vince McBean has seen supporters boycott home matches in recent weeks.

It means Clapton no longer have such a vociferous backing at home, which Golby believes will work in Barking’s favour.

“The Old Spotted Dog will be like it used to be, when there used to be one man and his dog watching,” he said.

“It means it will be like every other game in this league, which will hopefully work in our favour.

“Clapton won’t have the fans to encourage, won’t have their 12th man, which will hopefully help us.”