Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Barking out to avoid defeat at title rivals Clapton

16:00 27 January 2017

Barking boss Glen Golby in action earlier this season (pic; Terry Gilbert)

Barking boss Glen Golby in action earlier this season (pic; Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Blues hope to deal blow to Tons on Saturday

Comment

Barking player/joint-manager Glen Golby says victory is not the be all and end all when they visit Essex Senior League title rivals Clapton on Saturday.

The Blues head into Saturday’s clash at the summit ahead of Southend Manor in second and third-placed Tons, who are both four points adrift.

Golby’s boys also have games in hand over their title rivals, so while he would of course love another triumph this weekend, he knows it is just important Barking avoid defeat.

“Even if we lost to Clapton on Saturday, we would still be in a good position in terms of the games in hand we have, but ideally we don’t want to lose,” he added.

“Everyone else in the title race is probably hoping for a Clapton victory and it’s a game where we’ll have to be close to our best.”

Clapton’s Old Spotted Dog ground is one of the more intimidating stadiums in the division, with hundreds of fans regularly packing into the venue.

However, a dispute between the ‘Ultras’ and Tons CEO Vince McBean has seen supporters boycott home matches in recent weeks.

It means Clapton no longer have such a vociferous backing at home, which Golby believes will work in Barking’s favour.

“The Old Spotted Dog will be like it used to be, when there used to be one man and his dog watching,” he said.

“It means it will be like every other game in this league, which will hopefully work in our favour.

“Clapton won’t have the fans to encourage, won’t have their 12th man, which will hopefully help us.”

Keywords: Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Barking out to avoid defeat at title rivals

23 minutes ago Ned Keating
Barking boss Glen Golby in action earlier this season (pic; Terry Gilbert)

Blues hope to deal blow to Tons on Saturday

Essex Senior League

Thomas departs Orient

28 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Brisbane Road club announced shock departure of man who has developed several talented youngsters over the last six years

Aron Pollock

School Sport: Sportshall success for St Edward’s

13:18
St Edward's pupils won the key stage two year five/six sportshall athletics competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Newham pupils battle it out at athletics event

Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Brisbane Road club face former loanee Shaq Coulthirst this weekend and Edwards explains how he was never set for an Orient return

Andy Edwards

Breaking News

Two more Tube strikes announced

15:08
Wanstead Underground station closed due to industrial action

London Underground workers are to stage two fresh strikes in a row over jobs and Tube ticket office closures, threatening more travel disruption.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Lions mauled by Wolves

London Lions captain Joe Ikhinmwin in action against Worcester at the Copper Box Arena (pic Graham Hodges)

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Wapping serve notice in friendly

Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

West Ham’s Cousins is Miles better

West Ham's Miles Cousins

Foster: Great Newham Run can be as big as Great North Run

Brendan Foster with competitors at last year's Great Newham Run
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now