Essex Senior League: Barking manager Glen Golby urges side to use defeat at Clapton to as a wake-up call in title race

12:30 30 January 2017

Barking's Petrit Elbi on the attack against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Archant

Blues boss praises Tons, but knows his side can ill-afford any further slip-ups

Barking player/joint-manager Glen Golby admits Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Clapton in the Essex Senior League may prove to be the motivation his side need to win the title this season.

The Blues saw their lead at the top of the standings cut to one-point after the defeat at the Old Spotted Dog, despite goals for Petrit Elbi and James Peagram.

Though understandably disappointed with the loss, Golby hopes the result now pushes the Mayesbrook Park club on to achieve their aim of winning the title, and also had special words for Tons.

“Fair play to Clapton’s management and their players, they had a gameplan and they stuck to it,” said the defender.

“Clapton were worthy winners, so we can have no complaints with the result, but we have to use it as motivation.

“The games in the last few weeks may have made the boys think they can just turn up, but they can’t, so hopefully it’s the kick up the backside we need.”

Despite the loss, Barking still retain a one-point lead at the top of the standings over Southend Manor and Clapton, and have several games in hand over their rivals.

So while Golby was upset his side lost for the first time in 2017 on Saturday, he knows they are still in a good position to win the Essex Senior League.

“We didn’t want to lose and we knew that a draw wouldn’t have been terrible, but we’re still in control in the title race,” he added.

“It’s still ours to lose and we know we have to finish strong and get back to winning ways quickly to wrap the title up as quickly as possible.”

