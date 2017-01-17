Essex Senior League: Andre Thomas warns Clapton not to get carried away

Lanre Vigo of Clapton and Reside Coxi Sebastfao of Redbridge compete for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Tons assistant manager calls on squad to concentrate on finishing season strongly

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Johnny Ashman of Clapton is tackled by Redbridge's Marcus Carter (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Johnny Ashman of Clapton is tackled by Redbridge's Marcus Carter (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Assistant manager Andre Thomas believes Clapton can achieve their best finish in the Essex Senior League this season, but warned them to keep focusing on little targets first.

The Tons currently sit third in the table following a stalemate with local rivals Redbridge last weekend at the Old Spotted Dog.

Jon Fowell’s team were top going into Saturday’s derby after Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Haringey & Waltham, but Barking and Southend Manor both claimed victories as Clapton were held to see everything change at the top once more.

“We would love to win the league in 2017 as we are optimistic, but we also have to be realistic,” said Tons assistant Thomas.

“It’s all about securing a top-four finish first and then trying to see if we can maybe confirm a place in the top three.

“Once we have achieved that we can look at potentially being runners-up and then see if it is possible to be champions.

“It is not being pessimistic, it is so we can appreciate what we are doing and take into consideration what we have achieved in the past.

“If we do that, then we can look back on this season as a successful one regardless of where we finish.”

Clapton are level on points with Southend Manor in the table, but sit third due to the Essex club having a stronger goal difference.

Both remain a single point behind leaders Barking, but the Mayesbrook Park club have five games in hand.

The title therefore looks out of reach, but Fowell and his team will not give up until they mathematically can no longer catch their rivals.

Clapton were left frustrated last weekend after failing to break down the Motormen in front of a crowd of just 32 at the Old Spotted Dog.

Thomas added: “It was two points dropped, but it could have been three if it wasn’t for Emmanuel Olajide’s super double save.

“The Ultras were superb. Thank you for all your support. We’ll see you next weekend at a ground where we won silverware last season.”

The Tons supporters continued their boycott of home fixtures, but were outside the ground and will be at Burnham Ramblers this weekend.

London Bari suffered a heavy 4-1 loss at Southend Manor on Saturday and are set to visit Basildon United in the League Cup tonight.