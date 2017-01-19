Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Andre Thomas delighted to play his part in Clapton’s ‘incredible year’

12:00 19 January 2017

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Andre Thomas discuss the past 12 months and looks ahead to the future in our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Comment

It is safe to say 2016 will live long in the memory of Clapton supporters old and new and one person at the heartbeat of the success, believes this current year may also prove to be special.

Andre Thomas has witnessed a lot at the Old Spotted Dog and feels the present Tons squad have unfinished business.

Clapton are third in the Essex Senior League table with 12 fixtures remaining and despite Barking being overwhelming favourites to claim the title, the race to finish first isn’t over yet.

But Tons can look back on 2016 with great pleasure having won the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy in May – their first piece of silverware since 1989.

Thomas said: “It has been an incredible year that’s had ups and downs, but the lows have made the highs that little bit sweeter.

“We went on a great run to finish the 2015/2016 season with our highest points tally to date, 67, to come seventh and also win some silverware.

“Since then all four goalscorers in the 4-0 cup final win over Stansted have left, including the winning manager Mike Walther.”

Roddy Lemba, Warren Mfula, Miles Hunter and Euan Taylor-Reid netted for Clapton to down the Airportmen on May 1.

A couple of months later Walther departed to join Stansted as their assistant manager and Jon Fowell took over at Tons.

Thomas did have a couple of games in temporary charge of Clapton, however, and has learnt a lot over the past year.

“After Mike’s departure I had a stint as interim manager and won my fair share before Jon took over the reins,” he said.

“2016 saw a few club heroes leave as new players came in trying to become new club heroes and our current league position shows it.

“We’ve had a blast from the past with some ex-Tons coming back to help and it seems like it is unfinished business for them.”

It certainly looks that way and with Clapton on 61 points, they look certain to set another record total and it may be enough to pip Barking to the title.

Related articles

Keywords: Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Mixed week for O’s young loanees

56 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Find out what Michael Clark and six academy players have got up to over the past week

Haringey Borough

Carrot Cars extend backing of Millwall Rugby Club

14:30
Millwall Rugby Club has renewed its sponsorship deal with Carrot Cars

Taxi company extends sponsorship of Isle of Dogs outfit

London

Havering cut down Forest at SportsDock

13:00 Don McDermott
Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

Barking & Dagenham suffer loss at University of East London’s SportsDock after thrilling encounter with Norlington

University of East London

Thomas delighted to play part in Tons ‘incredible year’

12:00 George Sessions
Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Andre Thomas discuss the past 12 months and looks ahead to the future in our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Essex Senior League

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham’s Cottee: I scored one like Andy Carroll!

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

St Bonaventure’s enjoy NBA experience

St Bonaventure's pupils won a Jr NBA Global Games basketball competition at UEL

Thomas warns Clapton not to get carried away

Lanre Vigo of Clapton and Reside Coxi Sebastfao of Redbridge compete for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Double delight for East London

East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now