Essex Combination League: AC Milano book spot in final of the J.Lizzimore Cup

AC Milano defeat local rivals JK Silvertown after impressive display by goalkeeper Ehsan Afzal

AC Milano booked their spot in the final of the Essex Combination League J.Lizzimore Cup after a 2-0 win over local rivals JK Silvertown.

Milano scored once in each half to set up an eagerly anticipated final clash with Old Wymondonians, after their 2-1 success at Horse & Well.

Jack Forrester opened the scoring for Milano when a loose ball fell to him and his shot went over the line despite the best efforts of the Silvertown goalkeeper.

Silvertown responded well and created two good opportunities, but failed to test the Milano custodian.

After the hosts made a strong start to the second half, Silvertown fought their way back into the contest.

The visitors created a couple of good chances, but were then hit on the counter-attack by the home side.

Philip Brown and Forrester combined well before putting Benjamin Tagoe through on goal and he produced a cool finish.

Silvertown to their credit never gave up and hit the crossbar and the post soon after, but couldn’t beat Milano goalkeeper Ehsan Afzal.

Despite more late pressure from the away side, Afzal was in unstoppable form and claimed the man of the match award following the 2-0 semi-final win to earn another final spot.

Chairman Siraz Khankhara said: “I just wanted another cup final after last season’s heartbreak. Last year the fans were amazing and I’m hoping for another great turn out this year too.

“I’m a happy man after winning this semi-final battle and I’m looking forward to a great final against Old Wymondonians.”

AC Milano: E.Afzal, R.Shafqat, M.Irfan, J.Griffiths, C.Denzel, U.Hussain, A.Semiu, P.Brown, J.Forrester, M.Dakri, B.Tagoe, J.Malick, Z.Husein.