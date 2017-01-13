Dagenham & Redbridge forward Shomari Barnwell must use loan spell to his advantage, says Bishop’s Stortford boss Mark Hawkes

Daggers attacker on loan at National League South club until January 28

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Shomari Barnwell must use his loan spell at Bishop’s Stortford to press his claims of a first-team spot at Victoria Road, according to his manager at the National League South club.

Barnwell is currently on loan at the Bishop’s, who are joint-managed by Mark Hawkes, who has urged the youngster to use his spell in Hertfordshire to his advantage.

Though he is yet to get on the scoresheet, the former Clapton forward has impressed Hawkes, who is of the opinion that Barnwell has something to offer Daggers.

“This is a chance for him to get game time and Dagenham must see something in him to buy him from Bowers & Pitsea,” he said.

“He’s a big, strong lad and is quick, can hold people off and shield the ball, so he’ll do well for us and I hope he kicks on.”

Barnwell’s initial loan deal expires on January 28, and he may be needed back at Daggers with reports linking fellow striker Oliver Hawkins with a move to a Championship club, while Chris Assombalonga has left for Billericay Town.

Hawkes, though, hopes that is not the case and wants Barnwell to stay at Woodside Park for as long as possible as the Bishops battle to remain in the National League South.

“We’ve been in situations before where we’ve taken a loan player from a professional club and they haven’t quite been strong enough,” added the Stortford boss.

“Sometimes you get really good ones and Shomari is one of them and let’s hope he stays injury free and we can sign him up for the rest of the season.”

• Additional reporting by George Sessions.