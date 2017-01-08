Clapton stun Stansted with late winner

Clapton players look on (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

Stansted 2 Clapton 3

Jonny Ashman’s injury-time goal gave Clapton the points against the Airportmen at Hargrave Park and made it three wins in a row for Jon Fowell’s men.

And third-placed Tons will look to maintain the pressure on the Essex Senior League’s top two when they welcome struggling Haringey & Waltham to the Old Spotted Dog on Tuesday.

Ashman thought he had given the visitors a 12th-minute lead against former boss Michael Walther’s Stansted, only to be denied by an offside flag.

And the home side were then awarded a penalty on 24 minutes, when Matt Gill was fouled in the box, but former Clapton player Nathan Makuna put his effort over the crossbar as the first half ended goalless.

Tons took the lead two minutes after the restart thanks to an own goal, but Makuna made up for his penalty miss to get Stansted back on level terms just before the hour mark.

And the Airportmen were then awarded a second penalty and Euan Taylor-Reid, another former Tons player, stepped up to smash into the roof of the net and give them the lead.

Clapton kept battling, though, and drew level four minutes from time when Ike Nzuruba netted, before Ashman fired home a last-gasp winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to settle an absorbing contest in front of a crowd of 138.

Clapton: Olajide, Vigo, Awoderu, Lastic, Ebengo, Cook, Reed, Jairette, Knight, Nzuruba, Ashman. Subs: Haighton, Joseph, Sardinha, Nielsen, Bouho.

*London Bari began the new year on a losing note as they went down 3-2 against West Essex at Mayesbrook Park.

The visitors had announced the signings of six new players in the shape of Tony Cookey, Ifedayo Adetunji, Neal Athanaze, Benson Adebajo, Stephen O’Hara and Adegoke Adetunji prior to kick-off but fell behind when Joseph Lefley and James Bromley combined for Isaac Marfo to fire home for the hosts.

Bari bundled home an equaliser, though, and went ahead at the start of the second half following a quick counter-attack.

Nick Walk’s low shot squared matters once again, however, and Michael Mignot’s acrobatic overhead kick earned West Essex all three points and saw them leapfrog Bari into 15th place.

Bari will look to bounce back when they visit Waltham Forest on Wednesday.