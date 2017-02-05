Search

Advanced search

Clapton climb to top of table

09:27 05 February 2017

Johnny Ashman (left) was Clapton's matchwinner against Waltham Forest (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Johnny Ashman (left) was Clapton's matchwinner against Waltham Forest (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton 1 Waltham Forest 0

Comment

Clapton took over at the top of the Essex Senior League table thanks to a slender win at the Old Spotted Dog on Saturday.

Johnny Ashman’s first-half penalty proved enough for Jon Fowell’s men to claim victory and extend their unbeaten run to eight matches to leapfrog long-time leaders Barking and reach the summit.

But Blues, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Hullbridge after losing 4-2 to Tons a week earlier, have four matches in hand with which to try and make up for the one-point gap and regain pole position in the title race.

Ashman struck from the spot to claim his fifth goal in all competitions this season and put Tons ahead at the break and the home side went close to doubling their advantage early in the second half when Ryan Reed hit a post.

Tons were awarded a second penalty in the later stages of the match, but Ashman saw a chipped effort hit the crossbar and stay out.

It didn’t prove damaging, though, as Tons took three points to ensure they would look down on the rest of the division for a week, at least, until they host Sawbridgeworth and Barking entertain Takeley next weekend.

Clapton: Olajide, Ashman, Awoderu, Blackwood, Cook, Duyile (Bouho), Ebengo, Egbejale, Mugoya (Nielsen), Reed (Nzuruba), Vigo.

*London Bari were hit for six by Ilford in their latest outing at Cricklefield Stadium.

The home side raced into a 5-0 lead by the half-time interval and struck again after the restart, before Bari claimed two goals as consolation in a 6-2 loss.

After a third successive defeat, with 15 goals conceded, 16th-placed Bari will look to bounce back when they host fellow strugglers Wadham Lodge, two places and four points below them in the table, at the Old Spotted Dog next weekend.

Keywords: Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Clapton climb to top of table

59 minutes ago
Johnny Ashman (left) was Clapton's matchwinner against Waltham Forest (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Clapton 1 Waltham Forest 0

Essex Senior League

Webb praises Cisak’s reaction

Yesterday, 18:50 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s manager praises supporters for sticking with players in second half and pleased with Sam Sargeant’s performance

Alex Cisak

West Ham hit back to slay Saints and bounce back from Man City mauling

Yesterday, 17:07 Steve Blowers at St Mary’s
West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates after his cross was turned into the net for an own-goal by Southampton's Steven Davis (not in picture) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Andy Carroll makes it four goals in four as West Ham take all three points at St Mary’s

Webb suffers defeat in first O’s match

Yesterday, 17:02 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Danny Webb looks on at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Carlisle United 2

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Calvin praises Orient coach, plus Ranieri!

Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy

West Ham Cottee: Payet will not be welcome back after undignified departure

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Calvin has made the most of Foxes title triumph

Calvin Ughelumba (back row, third from left) faces the camera with Rokeby's year 10 squad in 2014

West Ham suffer another humiliating home defeat to Manchester City

Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

It’s make or break time for Orient

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now