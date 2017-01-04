Search

Advanced search

Clapton claim win in 2017 opener

08:25 04 January 2017

Clapton began 2017 with a win over Basildon United at the Old Spotted Dog (pic Dan Wilson)

Clapton began 2017 with a win over Basildon United at the Old Spotted Dog (pic Dan Wilson)

Archant

Clapton 4 Basildon United 0

Comment

Clapton got the new year off to a superb start with a comfortable Essex Senior League victory over Basildon at the Old Spotted Dog last night.

Tons had gone into the Christmas break on the back of a fine 2-1 success at FC Romania and picked up from where they left off to close the gap on second-placed Southend Manor to a point, with a game in hand.

Basildon saw an early chance fly wide of the far post as they made a bright start, but Tons then tested Joe Robbins with two efforts on target and the second of them was superbly tipped over.

Reece Tranter curled a shot straight at the Tons keeper, before Robbins was called into action again at the other end after a slip by one of his defenders.

And Robbins then kept out a Clapton penalty, having conceded the spot-kick himself, before Nathan Dewberry surged into the home box and saw a shot blocked.

Both sides had further chances, with Tons flashing a shot wide and the Bees almost bundling the ball over the line from a corner, before the hosts had shouts for another penalty turned down.

The deadlock was broken just before half time, though, as Dylan Ebengo gave Clapton the lead with a low shot under the body of Robbins.

And Jon Fowell’s men doubled their lead eight minutes after the restart after being awarded their second penalty of the night, which was converted by Jay Knight.

The hosts thought they had been given another spot-kick soon after, but after some deliberation by the match official, play continued.

And after seeing other chances go to waste, Tons went 3-0 up when Ike Nzuruba finished off a good move with a low finish with 14 minutes remaining.

Nzuruba netted again just four minutes later, tapping into an inviting goal after Robbins had saved an initial shot.

And there could have been more goals at both ends before the final whistle, as Clapton deservedly banked the three points despite another boycott from supporters, which saw the official attendance announced as just 43.

Assistant manager Andre Thomas tweeted: “Good start to 2017. Top performance from the boys, played some brilliant football. Now off to Stansted to be welcomed by an old face.”

Tons travel to former boss Michael Walther’s Stansted on Saturday, before returning home to host Haringey & Waltham next Tuesday (January 10).

Clapton: Ashman, Awoderu, Cook, Ebengo, Jairette, Knight, lastic, Nzuruba, Olajide, Reed, Vigo. Subs: Joseph, Nielsen, Rene, Sardinha.

Keywords: Michael Walther Essex Senior League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Bari aim to follow rivals

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
London Bari in Essex Senior League action at the Old Spotted Dog (pic: Tim Edwards).

The Old Spotted Dog will be empty this weekend with both clubs playing away from their east London home

Michael Walther

We always looked like scoring against O’s admits Tisdale

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Yvan Erichot tackles Exeter City attacker Ollie Watkins (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Grecians manager delighted with 4-0 victory and praises performance of Lloyd James against his old club

Lloyd James

Hunt offers no excuses after Exeter thrashing

Yesterday, 10:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players show their disappointment at the final whistle at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Bolton Wanderers defender admits O’s don’t want to be looking behind them, but will be for a while

Alex Cisak

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

Yesterday, 09:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist says that something must be done to help refs after Mike Dean horror show

Michail Antonio

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

London Lions get 2017 off to scorching start

Action from the BBL clash between London Lions and Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

Clapton claim win in 2017 opener

Clapton began 2017 with a win over Basildon United at the Old Spotted Dog (pic Dan Wilson)

Bari aim to follow rivals

London Bari in Essex Senior League action at the Old Spotted Dog (pic: Tim Edwards).

Gallant 10-man West Ham can’t hold Manchester United

West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now