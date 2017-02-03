Search

Advanced search

Calvin Ughelumba praises Leyton Orient coach Carlos Santos, plus Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri

08:00 03 February 2017

Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy

Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy

Archant

Former Rokeby student hails impact CM Football Academy director had before he signed contract with the Foxes

Comment

Leicester City’s young defender Calvin Ughelumba has heaped praise on Leyton Orient’s under-12s coach and CM Football Academy director Carlos Santos after enjoying a successful time with the Premier League club.

The 17-year-old has impressed as part of the Foxes academy for the last 18 months, but also paid tribute to one of his former coaches for pushing him to be better when he was still at Canning Town’s Rokeby School.

“Carlos has been so helpful and he helped me improve as a player. CM Football Academy was the first team I ever joined,” said Ughelumba, who has been excellently supported by Capstone Sports Management.

“I was in year eight and he gave me a chance and worked closely with me because I didn’t live too far away. If I needed any extra sessions he would tell me to call in, so I’m very fortunate to have worked with him and I respect him highly, as he helped me a lot.”

Ughelumba cites his older brother Elvis as one of his biggest influences when he was growing up and his earliest football memories are of playing for Colegrave Primary School.

The former Newham district player also discussed how Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri has remained a gentleman despite Leicester struggling for form in the Premier League this season.

When the Italian worked with the academy group briefly, he left a lasting impression and hopes he gets more chances to work with the former Chelsea boss in the future.

“Some of the under-17s, 16s and 15s did a training session with Claudio Ranieri on pressing and it was mainly for the coaches, so we were just there to go through it, but he speaks to us all the time,” said Ughelumba.

“Every time we see him he says hello and I’ve trained with a couple of the first team players when I’ve been with the under-23s, so that’s been great.”

Related articles

Keywords: Premier League Newham Leicester City Leicester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers head south; O’s host Carlisle; Daggers face Chester

10 minutes ago
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic looks on during his side's loss to Manchester City (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Slaven Bilic

Calvin praises Orient coach, plus Ranieri!

10 minutes ago George Sessions
Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy

Former Rokeby student hails impact CM Football Academy director had before he signed contract with the Foxes

Premier League

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

45-year-old discusses Webb’s positive character and how former under-18s boss won’t shy away from tough decisions at Brisbane Road

Alex Cisak

Clapton boss Fowell urges players to stay focused

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Barking's Steve Willis is denied by the Clapton defence (pic Terry Gilbert)

The Tons host struggling Waltham Forest this weekend looking to build on their 4-2 success over Barking last Saturday

Essex Senior League

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham Cottee: Payet will not be welcome back after undignified departure

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham suffer another humiliating home defeat to Manchester City

Manchester City's Yaya Toure (left) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Calvin has made the most of Foxes title triumph

Calvin Ughelumba (back row, third from left) faces the camera with Rokeby's year 10 squad in 2014

West Ham’s Byram still learning the rigours of the Premier League

Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now