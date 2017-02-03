Calvin Ughelumba praises Leyton Orient coach Carlos Santos, plus Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri

Former Rokeby student hails impact CM Football Academy director had before he signed contract with the Foxes

Leicester City’s young defender Calvin Ughelumba has heaped praise on Leyton Orient’s under-12s coach and CM Football Academy director Carlos Santos after enjoying a successful time with the Premier League club.

The 17-year-old has impressed as part of the Foxes academy for the last 18 months, but also paid tribute to one of his former coaches for pushing him to be better when he was still at Canning Town’s Rokeby School.

“Carlos has been so helpful and he helped me improve as a player. CM Football Academy was the first team I ever joined,” said Ughelumba, who has been excellently supported by Capstone Sports Management.

“I was in year eight and he gave me a chance and worked closely with me because I didn’t live too far away. If I needed any extra sessions he would tell me to call in, so I’m very fortunate to have worked with him and I respect him highly, as he helped me a lot.”

Ughelumba cites his older brother Elvis as one of his biggest influences when he was growing up and his earliest football memories are of playing for Colegrave Primary School.

The former Newham district player also discussed how Foxes manager Claudio Ranieri has remained a gentleman despite Leicester struggling for form in the Premier League this season.

When the Italian worked with the academy group briefly, he left a lasting impression and hopes he gets more chances to work with the former Chelsea boss in the future.

“Some of the under-17s, 16s and 15s did a training session with Claudio Ranieri on pressing and it was mainly for the coaches, so we were just there to go through it, but he speaks to us all the time,” said Ughelumba.

“Every time we see him he says hello and I’ve trained with a couple of the first team players when I’ve been with the under-23s, so that’s been great.”