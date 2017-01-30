Search

Bad day for Barkingside, London Bari

08:02 30 January 2017

Luke With gave Barkingside the lead against Sawbridgeworth (pic Tim Edwards)

Luke With gave Barkingside the lead against Sawbridgeworth (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League rivals suffer defeats

Barkingside 1 Sawbridgeworth Town 2

Gursel Gulfer’s Barkingside let a lead slip as the Robins came from behind to claim the points at Cricklefield Stadium.

Top scorer Luke With put the home side in front after only six minutes, netting his 13th goal of the campaign, but Sawbridgeworth turned things around in the second half.

Darol Doolan levelled things up for the visitors, who went on to clinch all three points with a winning goal from Lewis Deamer.

Barkingside were reduced to 10 men when Jason Ajoodha was dismissed for a second bookable offence and it might have been worse had Sawbridgeworth not seen a penalty saved by Jack Francis.

Defeat sees Gulfer’s men drop to 13th in the table ahead of a trip to Enfield next weekend.

The club’s London Senior Cup tie at Dulwich Hamlet, postponed last week, will now take place on Tuesday February 7.

Barkingside: Francis, Ambrose, Birch, Ajoodha, Berkowicz, Conteh, Fontaine, Lee (Ademilyu 70), Ruzgas, With, Wright (Walker-Browne 46). Unused subs: Clifton, Glancy.

FC Romania 5 London Bari 1

London Bari were well beaten by fourth-placed FC Romania at Theobalds Lane as they suffered a third defeat in four matches in January.

Chris Davis had seen his side beaten on their travels at West Essex (3-2) and Southend Manor (4-1), either side of a 1-0 win at Waltham Forest earlier this month.

And this latest reverse saw them slip one place to 16th following West Essex’s 1-0 win at Basildon United.

Bari are set to visit Ilford on Saturday.

Keywords: Chris Davis Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town

