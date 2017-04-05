English Shotokan Karate Federation all smiles at Mediterranean Open Karate Championships

ESKF face the camera at Mediterranean Open Karate Championships (pic: ESKF). Archant

Forest Gate-based club represented England at event and managed to come third after impressive couple of days

English Shotokan Karate Federation (ESKF) had plenty to celebrate last weekend at the Mediterranean Open Karate Championships.

The Forest Gate-based club took 64 students to Malta to compete in the tournament for the first time and represented England.

It started on Friday and lasted two days with over 600 fighters in action representing 52 different countries.

The Government Minister of Tourism in Malta also attended the opening ceremony to highlight the stature of the event.

ESKF won several gold, silver and bronzes with England placing an excellent third in the competition medal county.

Sensei Essam Shrief said: “Our England competitors were faced with a very high standard of competition.

“This event will add to the experience of the squad and help them to keep performing at a world class level.”

ESKF train in Forest Gate every Tuesday at Atherton Leisure Centre between 5pm-6.30pm and every Thursday at Durning Hall Community Centre between 6pm-7.30pm.

For more details visit www.eskfkarate.co.uk or www.facebook.com/eskf.karate.