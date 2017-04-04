Search

Advanced search

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 April 2017

Wapping men's fourth team face the camera (pic: Iain McAuslan).

Wapping men's fourth team face the camera (pic: Iain McAuslan).

Archant

Thirds clinch top spot in seven-goal thriller

Comment
Wapping women's third team face the camera (pic: Iain McAuslan).Wapping women's third team face the camera (pic: Iain McAuslan).

Wapping men’s thirds clinched the East Two South title in thrilling fashion with victory over rivals Broxbourne on the last day of the season.

Rory Twogood saw a drag flick saved, before Jonny Madill pounced on a loose ball to slot home the opening goal.

And Alex White saw an effort cleared off the line from a Hamish Forbes cross, before losing out in a one-on-one with the keeper.

Broxbourne levelled from the penalty spot after Tom Rose stopped a goalbound shot on the line and, despite going down to 10 men early in the second half, took the lead from a counter-attack.

Madill had a lob cleared off the line, before Broxbourne went 3-1 up with a shot that deflected off Josh Roberts past Joe Trickett.

But Wapping refused to give in, with Roberts deflecting a short corner strike in at the other end, before Greg Edmunds found Richard Ripper and his diagonal ball picked out White, who rounded his marker before finishing.

White then pounced on halfway to set up Ed Fry on the right of the D and his effort was helped home by Madill for a dramatic 4-3 win.

The fourths romped to a 10-1 win over Waltham Forest seconds, as Adam van Schaik hit a hat-trick and Harith Aldegather and James Lichtenstein added braces.

Will Epsom, Darren Hutchinson and Jon Broomfield were also on target in the rout, while the eighths secured promotion with a 1-0 win over Redbridge seconds, thanks to a goal from Chris Burroughs.

The women’s thirds ran out 4-1 winners over Maldon, after Barbara Lo Giudice’s shot was saved and Jess Frith slotted the rebound to open the scoring.

Player of the match Isabelle Meere added a second before the break, but Maldon replied after the restart on a counter-attack.

Harri Simmons Mason touched in a short corner to make it 3-1, though, and Frith’s second sealed the points.

The fourths went down to a last-minute defeat against Thurrock, despite a goal for press officer Karolin Schaps-Bolle in her last league game for the club.

Cerys Jenkins denied Thurrock early on and Tash Verspyck made two clearances off the line, before Cleo Lyn picked out player of the match Schaps-Bolle for a textbook finish.

Thurrock levelled from a short corner after the restart, but Lyn restored Wapping’s lead with a fine finish from a tight angle.

The hosts hit back to level, however, and snatched victory in the closing stages.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

11:00 George Sessions

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Football League

London Lions clip eagles wings to clinch play-off spot

08:34 Phil Groves

London Lions 93 Newcastle Eagles 85

UN Court

We will upset teams in Division One claims experienced Chopra

08:00 Exclusive by George Sessions

29-year-old discusses what Chelmsford-based club can expect to face in the top-flight and their mentality

United Kingdom

Arsenal deserved to win says West Ham boss Bilic

01:34 Lee Power

Manager realistic after 3-0 loss at Emirates Stadium

James Collins

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Fowell full of praise for Clapton players and staff

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

Shoujin Karate Kai members get call-ups

West Ham’s stand-in skipper insists this is not a relegation battle

West Ham’s Riley races to London title

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now