Dramatic title win for Wapping men

Wapping men's fourth team face the camera (pic: Iain McAuslan). Archant

Thirds clinch top spot in seven-goal thriller

Wapping women's third team face the camera (pic: Iain McAuslan). Wapping women's third team face the camera (pic: Iain McAuslan).

Wapping men’s thirds clinched the East Two South title in thrilling fashion with victory over rivals Broxbourne on the last day of the season.

Rory Twogood saw a drag flick saved, before Jonny Madill pounced on a loose ball to slot home the opening goal.

And Alex White saw an effort cleared off the line from a Hamish Forbes cross, before losing out in a one-on-one with the keeper.

Broxbourne levelled from the penalty spot after Tom Rose stopped a goalbound shot on the line and, despite going down to 10 men early in the second half, took the lead from a counter-attack.

Madill had a lob cleared off the line, before Broxbourne went 3-1 up with a shot that deflected off Josh Roberts past Joe Trickett.

But Wapping refused to give in, with Roberts deflecting a short corner strike in at the other end, before Greg Edmunds found Richard Ripper and his diagonal ball picked out White, who rounded his marker before finishing.

White then pounced on halfway to set up Ed Fry on the right of the D and his effort was helped home by Madill for a dramatic 4-3 win.

The fourths romped to a 10-1 win over Waltham Forest seconds, as Adam van Schaik hit a hat-trick and Harith Aldegather and James Lichtenstein added braces.

Will Epsom, Darren Hutchinson and Jon Broomfield were also on target in the rout, while the eighths secured promotion with a 1-0 win over Redbridge seconds, thanks to a goal from Chris Burroughs.

The women’s thirds ran out 4-1 winners over Maldon, after Barbara Lo Giudice’s shot was saved and Jess Frith slotted the rebound to open the scoring.

Player of the match Isabelle Meere added a second before the break, but Maldon replied after the restart on a counter-attack.

Harri Simmons Mason touched in a short corner to make it 3-1, though, and Frith’s second sealed the points.

The fourths went down to a last-minute defeat against Thurrock, despite a goal for press officer Karolin Schaps-Bolle in her last league game for the club.

Cerys Jenkins denied Thurrock early on and Tash Verspyck made two clearances off the line, before Cleo Lyn picked out player of the match Schaps-Bolle for a textbook finish.

Thurrock levelled from a short corner after the restart, but Lyn restored Wapping’s lead with a fine finish from a tight angle.

The hosts hit back to level, however, and snatched victory in the closing stages.