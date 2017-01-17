Search

Advanced search

Derby delight for Wapping seconds

12:00 17 January 2017

Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

Deflected Davies effort proves decisive against East London

Comment
Wapping's Tom Scrase fires goalwards (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's Tom Scrase fires goalwards (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping seconds claimed bragging rights over East London in their East League Division One derby at the weekend.

The game started 30 minutes late, as a frozen pitch thawed out, and East London needed just 22 seconds to find a way past debutant goalie James Bowler. Wapping recovered from that early shock to dominate play for the next quarter of an hour and they got back on terms when Alain Traill slid to meet Dom Oliver’s precise pass at a short corner.

Both sides had chances to take the lead before half time, with Wapping enjoying more possession after the restart.

East London’s defence held firm, but the pressure eventually told when Wapping forced another short corner 10 minutes from time and Ollie Davies fired home with the aid of a deflection.

Wapping's John Pinot goes on the attack (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping's John Pinot goes on the attack (pic Iain McAuslan)

The home side had a late chance to snatch a point, but Tom Sibley’s timely tackle denied them and Ollie Salvesen, captain Charley Wright and player of the match James Fanger saw Wapping play out time to seal the points.

The thirds beat Colchester by the same margin as Ross Townsley and George Smeaton netted, while the sixths saw off Old Southendian 2-1 as Chris Young and Dave Charlesworth struck.

Alex Riddick, Harry Frost and Ollie Kean helped the sevenths to a 3-3 draw with Saffron Walden thirds, while the ninths romped to an 8-0 win over Saffron sixths, with Bryn Ford-Jones, Will Daniels and Alex Newman all netting braces and Rel Desai and Matt Wheeler also on target.

Goals from Nick Grimwood and Ed Richards saw the tenths to a 2-1 win over Romford seconds, while Paul Whelan (two), Tom Scrase and Alex van Milligen netted as the 11ths beat Waltham Forest Otters 4-1.

The news was not so good for the women as the seconds lost 3-2 to Chelmsford, despite goals from Alice Gage and Rachel Haseloff, and the fifths went down 3-1 to Old Loughts thirds, with Ella van den Brink grabbing the consolation.

Eight other matches involving Wapping teams were postponed, but the club have 18 fixtures scheduled on Saturday.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Derby delight for Wapping seconds

34 minutes ago
Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Deflected Davies effort proves decisive against East London

London

Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

10:33
Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle

Former Coopers pupil joins Olympic champions on path to Tokyo

Elizabeth Olympic Park

Shoujin Karate Kai shine in Sheffield

10:00
Newham's Shoujin Karate Kai club face the camera at Sheffield

Squad combine for 10 medals at National competition

United Kingdom

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

08:50 George Sessions
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club listening to offers on senior members of squad despite boss Andy Edwards insisting they need more experience

Alex Cisak

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Double delight for East London

East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground

St Bonaventure’s enjoy NBA experience

St Bonaventure's pupils won a Jr NBA Global Games basketball competition at UEL

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

London Docklands downed by Lynx

London Docklands Volleyball squad face the camera
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now