Denver Nuggets rookie Jamal Murray excited for NBA Global Games London 2017

11:25 10 January 2017

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets (pic: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

2016 NBAE

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

Will Barton of the Denver Nuggets (pic: Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets rookie Jamal Murray is looking forward to spending a few days in the United Kingdom as part of the NBA Global Games London 2017.

Nuggets host the Pacers at The O2 Arena on January 12 in what will be the sixth regular season game at the venue.

Murray has caught the eye in his debut season in the NBA, but as well as playing this week, he is also looking forward to touring the capital.

“We’re going there to play one game and also experience a few days there (in London). It’s going to be a fun experience, we’re all excited,” he said.

“We don’t know too much about the city of London or Britain but we’re looking forward to experiencing that.”

Team-mate Will Barton is one of the best guards and will be key to any hopes Nuggets have of winning.

But Barton is also aware how important it is to put on a show in the Global Games to help the sport expand in the United Kingdom.

The game is becoming so global. I think we owe it to different countries to let them see us play,” he commented.

“We are getting more and more worldwide every year. So why not bring the game to a global level.”

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 in London on January 12 as part of NBA Global Games London 2017. The game is live on BT Sport or via NBA LEAGUE PASS (www.nba.tv).

