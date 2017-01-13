Newham College get better of Norlington at UEL

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL Archant

Students return to indoor cricket action at SportsDock

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Newham College started the new year with a hand-fought victory over Norlington College in week eight of the Essex Cricket Board’s FE “Chance to Shine” indoor cricket tournament at UEL SportsDock.

Norlington won the toss and put Newham into bat and the leaders got off to a great start thanks to openers Muhammad Rahim and Atesaam Syed.

Rahim was the first to depart, stumped by Sumeet Nandra off the bowling of Ishaq Muhammad, but not before scoring 20 runs from 16 deliveries.

Syed put together an innings of 22 off 13 balls and was then bowled by Tallal Ahmed.

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Muhammad got back in the action for Norlington, running out Nas Ahmed for eight, and the innings began to unravel a bit for Newham as Irfan Ghuthus departed for eight and Khaqan Adbullah was caught by Jamal Richards for a duck.

But Shafi Uddin added an unbeaten eight runs late on and the good start from Rahim and Syed was enough to give Newham a respectable total of 93-5 from their 10 overs.

In reply, Norlington got off to a shaky start with opener Nandra run out for five by Ahmed.

But Tallal Ahmed was next man in and built a brilliant partnership with Richards to give Norlington an excellent chance at reaching their target.

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Richards retired after scoring 27 from 18 balls, including a boundary, but then the chase went slightly awry for Norlington.

Ibadullah Lughmani was run out for duck by Rahim and Ishaq Muhammad was caught by Ghusthus for six off Syed’s bowling.

Needing seven to win from two balls, Osaid Waheed was run out for a duck by Khaqan Adbullah and although Ahmed scored three from the final ball to finish on 23 not out, it was not enough as Newham won by three runs.