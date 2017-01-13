Search

Advanced search

Newham College get better of Norlington at UEL

15:00 13 January 2017

Don McDermott

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Archant

Students return to indoor cricket action at SportsDock

Comment
Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UELAction from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Newham College started the new year with a hand-fought victory over Norlington College in week eight of the Essex Cricket Board’s FE “Chance to Shine” indoor cricket tournament at UEL SportsDock.

Norlington won the toss and put Newham into bat and the leaders got off to a great start thanks to openers Muhammad Rahim and Atesaam Syed.

Rahim was the first to depart, stumped by Sumeet Nandra off the bowling of Ishaq Muhammad, but not before scoring 20 runs from 16 deliveries.

Syed put together an innings of 22 off 13 balls and was then bowled by Tallal Ahmed.

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UELAction from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Muhammad got back in the action for Norlington, running out Nas Ahmed for eight, and the innings began to unravel a bit for Newham as Irfan Ghuthus departed for eight and Khaqan Adbullah was caught by Jamal Richards for a duck.

But Shafi Uddin added an unbeaten eight runs late on and the good start from Rahim and Syed was enough to give Newham a respectable total of 93-5 from their 10 overs.

In reply, Norlington got off to a shaky start with opener Nandra run out for five by Ahmed.

But Tallal Ahmed was next man in and built a brilliant partnership with Richards to give Norlington an excellent chance at reaching their target.

Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UELAction from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Richards retired after scoring 27 from 18 balls, including a boundary, but then the chase went slightly awry for Norlington.

Ibadullah Lughmani was run out for duck by Rahim and Ishaq Muhammad was caught by Ghusthus for six off Syed’s bowling.

Needing seven to win from two balls, Osaid Waheed was run out for a duck by Khaqan Adbullah and although Ahmed scored three from the final ball to finish on 23 not out, it was not enough as Newham won by three runs.

Keywords: Newham College

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

33 minutes ago Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Jay Simpson

Newham College get better of Norlington at UEL

15:00 Don McDermott
Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Students return to indoor cricket action at SportsDock

Newham College

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers host Palace; O’s go to Pompey; Daggers relax

14:12
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet'

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club travel to south coast following a poor start to 2017, but have Sammy Moore available again

Andy Edwards

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham boss left ‘angry and disappointed’ by Payet transfer demand

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

Andre Olley puts legends on canvas

Andre Olley with his picture of boxing greats Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali at the Peacock gym.

Adem brace earns JK victory

Latest news from the local football scene (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton look to leapfrog Barking with Haringey win

A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now