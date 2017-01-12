School Sport: St Edward’s win latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event in front of Great Britain sprinter Bianca Williams

St Edward's won the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event Archant

Local pupils get active in another fantastic sporting competition for schools in the Boroug

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Helen's finished second in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event St Helen's finished second in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event

St Edward’s pupils shone in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event as they won the KS2 Year Five/Six Sportshall Athletics Competition on Wednesday.

A total of 16 schools took part and girls and boys tried their hand in both the field and track categories.

The pupils were fortunate to have a visit from Great Britain sprinter Bianca Williams too.

She was present at the University of East London’s SportsDock to discuss her achievements in athletics and give out advice.

Gallions and Avenue battled well in both events and finished 16th and 15th respectively.

North Beckton placed 14th with Nelson in 13th and St Michael’s 12th despite their girls impressing in the field.

St Francis' finished third in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event St Francis' finished third in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event

Similarly Lathom were 11th after their girls performed excellently in the field while Essex came 10th.

A strong showing from the Sandringham boys enabled their school to finish up in ninth position.

St Luke’s also had their boys to thank for coming eighth after catching the eye in the field.

Cleveland were seventh following a solid display by all involved and St Antony’s were sixth.

Aldersbrook were fifth with the girls in particular doing extremely well in the field competition.

St Joachim’s claimed fourth with their girls and boys both impressing during the field category.

Great Britain sprinter Bianca Williams speaks with the Langdon Academy Sports Partnership pupils at the University of East London's SportsDock (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership). Great Britain sprinter Bianca Williams speaks with the Langdon Academy Sports Partnership pupils at the University of East London's SportsDock (pic: Langdon Academy Sport Partnership).

St Francis’ had to settle for third despite some brilliant individual performances in the track and field.

And St Helen’s finished as runners-up with their boys showing off their talent in the field.

St Edward’s were the overall winners with both the girls and boys showing their class in both competitions.

It was another successful Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event where achievement is paramount.

The aim is for the pupils of today to become leaders of tomorrow and games organizer Pat Hector was full of praise for GB sprinter Williams.

He said: “”We were very fortunate to have Bianca, who works at the UEL SportsDock, supporting the event.

“Bianca informed the 250 children competing of her fantastic achievements at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games.

“After giving out the winners medals, she humbly signed autographs for the excited children and adults.”