Search

Advanced search

Merry Christmas!

17:30 24 December 2016

Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

Comment

We would like to wish all of our readers a very Merry Christmas as sport takes a very short break for the festivities.

The respite is brief, as all three of our big football clubs are back in action on Boxing Day and our reporters will be at the grounds.

Leyton Orient host Crawley Town in League Two at Brisbane Road with a 1pm kick-off, while Premier League West Ham make the long trip to Swansea City for a 3pm start and Dagenham & Redbridge are due to take on National League rivals Braintree Town at the same time.

Keep an eye on our website for match reports and reaction, but in the meantime, have a happy Christmas!

Keywords: National League Braintree Town Crawley Town Swansea City

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Merry Christmas!

55 minutes ago
Contestants line up at the start of the Santathon Fun Run (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Season’s greetings from the sports desk

National League

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

12:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two of Alexander’s old clubs will do battle at Brisbane Road on Boxing Day in what is an important fixture for both teams

Andy Edwards

Basketball girls bid for GB selection

11:30
Basketball England is staging a training camp for the England girls squads (pic Basketball England)

Former Olympians to helps at three-day training camp

Australia

Local youngsters earn England selections

09:30
Basketball England held a national training camp in Manchester for the best young players in the country

Basketball bosses name squads after training camp

Ireland

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Alexander back duo to get O’s out of trouble

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards on the touchline at Greenwich Borough alongside assistant Danny Webb (right) during pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton didn’t play ‘to full potential’

Clapton have enjoyed big crowds at the Old Spotted Dog in recent years, but supporters are currently boycotting home matches (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Davis: Abandoned Basildon match will be replayed

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards)

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now