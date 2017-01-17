Search

East End Road Runners enjoy Benfleet 15 battle

08:00 17 January 2017

East End Road Runners face the camera at the Benfleet 15

East End Road Runners face the camera at the Benfleet 15

Archant

Group tackle tricky conditions at annual event

East End Road Runners braved some typically bad British weather to compete at the Benfleet 15.

Phillip Minns, Peter Grant, Tess Healey, Nick Gorman, Celine Homsey, Ravindra Atkinson and Ian Pithouse all tackled the annual race, which is well known for its horrendous hills, merciless mud and amazing marshals.

Minns finished in one hour 57 minutes, with Grant clocking 2:31, while Atkinson and Homsey were treated to a glass of Prosecco before the final hill!

A spokesperson said: “The group then donned their medals with pride, dry clothes and satisfaction as they headed back for several cups of tea!”

Anyone wanting more information regarding East End Road Runners can visit their website eerr.org.uk.

