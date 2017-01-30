Search

Advanced search

Amazing Youngbloods Amazons silence Thunder

13:30 30 January 2017

Youngbloods under-18 Amazons face the camera

Youngbloods under-18 Amazons face the camera

Archant

Lewisham Thunder 46 Youngbloods Amazons 62

Comment

London Youngbloods Lions under-18 Amazons got the better of rivals Lewisham Thunder in their latest outing at the weekend.

Lewisham had a few new additions to their team, but Youngbloods opened the scoring with some swift passing leading to their first basket.

Nikita Lopez suffered a knee injury after an early foul, which ruled her out of the rest of the action, and the home side were spurred on by their coach to reduce the gap.

Youngbloods scored the first seven baskets of the second quarter to take charge once again, before Lewisham fought back to level midway through the period.

Amazons kept converting their chances to find themselves 10 points up at the half-time interval and they maintained their momentum in the third quarter.

Shots continued to find the basket, with Youngbloods scoring nine unanswered points, before coach Caroline Charles changed strategy to try and get every member of the team on the scoresheet.

Youngbloods stepped up their defence with some great steals and fast breaks, which ensured all players did manage to net a basket as they finished 16 points clear of their rivals.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Amazing Youngbloods Amazons silence Thunder

13:30
Youngbloods under-18 Amazons face the camera

Lewisham Thunder 46 Youngbloods Amazons 62

Au revoir West Ham star Payet - from messiah to pariah

13:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

Our West Ham Correspondent examines Dimitri Payet’s time and legacy at the club

Slaven Bilic

Golby: Loss at Clapton might be a positive

12:30 Ned Keating
Barking's Petrit Elbi on the attack against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Blues boss praises Tons, but knows his side can ill-afford any further slip-ups

Essex Senior League

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

12:00 George Sessions
Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The return of former Oldham Athletic captain will give new boss Danny Webb a much-needed lift

Alex Cisak

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Au revoir West Ham star Payet - from messiah to pariah

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

Bad day for Barkingside, London Bari

Luke With gave Barkingside the lead against Sawbridgeworth (pic Tim Edwards)

Golby: Loss at Clapton might be a positive

Barking's Petrit Elbi on the attack against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

London Lions rocked by Glasgow

London Lions suffered defeat in Glasgow (pic Chloe Love)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now