Amazing Youngbloods Amazons silence Thunder

Lewisham Thunder 46 Youngbloods Amazons 62

London Youngbloods Lions under-18 Amazons got the better of rivals Lewisham Thunder in their latest outing at the weekend.

Lewisham had a few new additions to their team, but Youngbloods opened the scoring with some swift passing leading to their first basket.

Nikita Lopez suffered a knee injury after an early foul, which ruled her out of the rest of the action, and the home side were spurred on by their coach to reduce the gap.

Youngbloods scored the first seven baskets of the second quarter to take charge once again, before Lewisham fought back to level midway through the period.

Amazons kept converting their chances to find themselves 10 points up at the half-time interval and they maintained their momentum in the third quarter.

Shots continued to find the basket, with Youngbloods scoring nine unanswered points, before coach Caroline Charles changed strategy to try and get every member of the team on the scoresheet.

Youngbloods stepped up their defence with some great steals and fast breaks, which ensured all players did manage to net a basket as they finished 16 points clear of their rivals.