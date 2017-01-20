Woolwich Ferry workers to strike every Friday until April

The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Woolwich Ferry users are set to face disruption after a union announced 12 days of strike action – with the first just a week away.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of Unite – including crew members, traffic teams, engineers and office staff – took part in a ballot, with 88 per cent voting to walk out.

The union had run the ballot following claims of a culture of bullying and sexual harassment, health and safety concerns and a failure to abide by agreements from Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, who run the ferry on behalf of Transport for London.

The first strike day is scheduled for Friday next week, and the final day is Friday, April 14, with walkouts on every Friday in between.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said: “The large majority for 12 days of strike action underpins our members’ anger at the company culture.

“We accept that the strikes will cause serious disruption to an estimated 42,000 car and vehicle users, as well as countless foot passengers, right into the spring, and they will have to use alternative routes on London’s already strained and creaking transport system.

“However, the ball is very much in the court of the employer. The bosses need to address these serious allegations urgently, if strike action is to be averted.

“Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd now has a window of opportunity to enter into a constructive dialogue with Unite to resolve these serious issues that are adversely affecting our members. Unite’s door is open 24/7.”

The strike action will consist of a series of 24 hour stoppages, starting at a minute past midnight on each day.

A TfL spokesman said: “We urge Briggs Marine and Unite and GMB to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible to avoid any disruption for Londoners.”Briggs Marine have been contacted for comment.