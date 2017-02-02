Woolwich Ferry strike continues tomorrow

The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Strike action means that the Woolwich Ferry is unlikely to run on Friday February 3, as the second of 12 planned days of industrial action takes place.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dispute is between ferry workers who are members of the Unite and GMB unions, and ferry operator Briggs Marine.

Last Friday saw the first of the strikes, in part over health and safety concerns, but also what Unite describes as a culture of bullyiing and sexual harassment.

On Saturday, an engineer collapsed at the ferry crossing and an ambulance was called, exacerbating fears over safety.

Transport for London is advising road users who normally cross the river by ferry to use the Blackwall Tunnel, whilst pedestrians should use the Woolwich foot tunnel, which has lift access.

TfL’s Director of Operations for Surface Transport, Peter Blake, said, “We continue to urge Briggs Marine, Unite and GMB to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible to avoid more disruption for Londoners.

“More talks are planned, and we hope the two sides can come to a resolution. If the strike does go ahead, motorists who use the ferry and whose vehicles are under four metres high will be able to use the Blackwall Tunnel instead. Drivers of taller vehicles should check the website for alternative routes.

“Pedestrians can use either the Woolwich pedestrian tunnel or the one at Greenwich. Our teams will be monitoring the situation and providing detailed travel advice at www.tfl.gov.uk/ferry-strike”