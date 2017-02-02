Search

Advanced search

Woolwich Ferry strike continues tomorrow

17:19 02 February 2017

The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Strike action means that the Woolwich Ferry is unlikely to run on Friday February 3, as the second of 12 planned days of industrial action takes place.

Comment

The dispute is between ferry workers who are members of the Unite and GMB unions, and ferry operator Briggs Marine.

Last Friday saw the first of the strikes, in part over health and safety concerns, but also what Unite describes as a culture of bullyiing and sexual harassment.

On Saturday, an engineer collapsed at the ferry crossing and an ambulance was called, exacerbating fears over safety.

Transport for London is advising road users who normally cross the river by ferry to use the Blackwall Tunnel, whilst pedestrians should use the Woolwich foot tunnel, which has lift access.

TfL’s Director of Operations for Surface Transport, Peter Blake, said, “We continue to urge Briggs Marine, Unite and GMB to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible to avoid more disruption for Londoners.

“More talks are planned, and we hope the two sides can come to a resolution. If the strike does go ahead, motorists who use the ferry and whose vehicles are under four metres high will be able to use the Blackwall Tunnel instead. Drivers of taller vehicles should check the website for alternative routes.

“Pedestrians can use either the Woolwich pedestrian tunnel or the one at Greenwich. Our teams will be monitoring the situation and providing detailed travel advice at www.tfl.gov.uk/ferry-strike

Related articles

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Newham councillor targeted by racist trolls online

17:52 Kat Hopps
Cllr Seyi Akiwowo speaking at the European Youth Hearings.

A Newham councillor has voiced her shock at becoming the target of hundreds of racist internet trolls from across Europe and America.

Fabian nomination in Newham mayoral vote ‘breached society’s rules’

14:44 Kat Hopps
Newham mayor Sir Robin Wales, who is accused of making racist remarks about Gypsies and Travellers Picture: Marcus Lyon

The Fabian Society, one of the affiliates which supported Sir Robin Wales’ trigger ballot win, has said its vote “did not comply” with its own rules.

Robin

Two new Plaistow developments approved

17:46 Sophie Morton
CGI of the Grange Road development

Two developments featuring a total of 86 homes are set to be built by Red Door Ventures.

Newham Council

Woolwich Ferry strike continues tomorrow

17:19 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Strike action means that the Woolwich Ferry is unlikely to run on Friday February 3, as the second of 12 planned days of industrial action takes place.

London

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Newham teacher impersonated pupil to falsely accuse colleague of sexual assault

Sheena Boll

Boy, 6, cut free from car by firefighters after Stratford crash

Emergency services at the crash scene in Portway, Stratford

Former East Ham headteacher struck off over online child abuse footage allegations

Hartley Primary School in East Ham. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Two neighbourhoods approved for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

An artist's impression of Eastwick and Sweetwater developments.

Elizabeth Line works to disrupt TfL rail services for next 10 weekends

The first Elizabeth Line trains are expected to run in May. Picture: TfL
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now