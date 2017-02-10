Woman injured in crash between car and pedestrian in East Ham

A woman was injured in a crash between a pedestrian and car in Barking Road, East Ham Picture: PA Images

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

Paramedics and police were called to a crash in Barking Road, East Ham, at about 2.10pm today.

A woman was found conscious but injured at the scene of the crash, which happened near the junction with High Street South.

She was taken to an east London hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Updates to follow.