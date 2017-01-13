Search

West Ham using Crystal Palace match to support Richard House Children’s Hospice

13:50 13 January 2017

West Ham players visiting children at the Richard House Hospice. Ishmael Belony aged 6 with Mark Noble

West Ham players visiting children at the Richard House Hospice. Ishmael Belony aged 6 with Mark Noble

Archant

West Ham United will use Saturday’s fixture against Crystal Palace to raise awareness and funds for Richard House Children’s Hospice.

The club’s captain, Mark Noble, is a patron for the Beckton-based hospice and is set to join his team-mates in wearing t-shirts supporting the charity and encouraging donations during the warm-up.

He said: “It makes me extremely proud that West Ham do everything we possibly can to support the charity and it is fantastic that we are able to dedicate Saturday’s game for their benefit.

“I’d urge all West Ham supporters to give whatever they can afford to help Richard House this weekend. Any donation will be gratefully accepted and go towards making a huge difference.”

Peter Ellis, chief executive of Richard House, added: “West Ham are long-standing supporters of Richard House, and our patron Mark Noble and the team visit families at the hospice regularly.

“We are delighted by the support offered by the club for this match and we ask that supporters dig deep as every penny raised will make a big difference to families.”

Two children who use the hospice have also been invited to be mascots for the day.

Keywords: Mark Noble

West Ham using Crystal Palace match to support Richard House Children's Hospice

West Ham players visiting children at the Richard House Hospice. Ishmael Belony aged 6 with Mark Noble

West Ham United will use Saturday's fixture against Crystal Palace to raise awareness and funds for Richard House Children's Hospice.

