West Ham stars visit Richard House Children’s Hospice

Rahima Ahmed, Iman Othman, Ishmael Belony and Andy Carroll Archant

Their Christmas schedule may be hectic, but that didn’t stop several West Ham stars from taking time out to visit Richard House Children’s Hospice.

Six-year-old Ishmael Belony with Mark Noble Six-year-old Ishmael Belony with Mark Noble

Mark Noble, Andy Carroll, Darren Randolph, Sam Byram, Havard Nordtveit, Raphael Spiegel and Alvaro Arbeloa brought a few festive goodies along with them and even signed autographs for their young fans.

The players also spent the afternoon chatting with families, making Christmas cards and playing musical instruments and computer games with the children at the Beckton hospice yesterday.

Captain Mark Noble said: “I’ve supported Richard House for nearly ten years and we enjoy coming here every Christmas to put a smile on the children’s faces.”

Noble, who is a patron at the hospice, and his team-mates visit every year and the players seem to be a big hit with the youngsters, many of whom have life-limiting conditions.

One of the children who met the team, Kevin Shabani, was born with half a heart and is currently recovering from a heart transplant.

His mum, Enkeleda, said: “It’s an absolute blessing to have West Ham visit and support the families in Richard House care, it’s very touching and it means a lot to Kevin.

“He had a heart biopsy last week and knowing that he was going to meet West Ham players helped him get through it as he was so excited about meeting them.”