West Ham legend supports statue campaign

Clyde Best with Veronica Oakeshott who also attended Saturday's event. Archant

West Ham football legend Clyde Best leant his support to a campaign to keep The Champions in Upton Park.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a reference to the players who appear on the bronze statue, Best, who scored 47 goals for the club and played alongside Bobby Moore, said: “I think it should stay. These guys are all from this area. They belong here.”

Voicing his support over the club’s move to the London Stadium, he went on to add: “They’ve taken the stadium. Let them leave the statue.”

Appearing at Newham Bookshop on Saturday during the launch of his autobiography, The Acid Test, Best told fans he liked nothing more when in the UK than to enjoy a plate of Boleyn pie and mash.

He also welcomed an initiative to keep the link between the old and new stadiums alive with the Bike from Boleyn Campaign.

He commented: “It’s a fantastic new stadium. You can enjoy a bike ride round there like no other place.”

His audience also heard how the former striker, who was one of the first black players in the First Division, overcame racist abuse and how this inspired him to deal with intolerance throughout his career.