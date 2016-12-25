West Ham class introduces The Great British Bake Off

Members of the Gainsborough Learning Centre's adult education class on the One Show Newham Council

Members of an adult learning class were among the stars broadcast into millions of homes on BBC1.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from the Newham Council class, which meets at the Gainsborough Learning Centre, in Hamilton Road, West Ham, introduced the Christmas Day episode of the Great British Bake Off - their favourite show.

During filming, the group were thrilled by a surprise visit from the queen of cakes, Mary Berry.

The class also appeared in an edition of The One Show with Matt Baker and Alex Jones.