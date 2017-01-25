West Ham care home embracing culture to raise funds for charity

Westgate House Culture Day Photo

Residents and staff at a care home enjoyed an afternoon of culture to celebrate diversity and raise money for charity.

Barchester Westgate House, who specialise in dementia, held a raffle to raise more than £142 for The Sickle Cell Society at the home, in Romford Road, West Ham.

One of the workers, Sharon Andall, played a big part in the fundraiser in memory of her son Shaquille O’neal Andall, who passed away at the age of three with Sickle Cell disease last month.

A care home spokesperson said: “At Barchester Westgate House we love to celebrate our similarities as well as our differences.”

Barchester will now be hosting a reminiscence cafe open day with home-made cakes tomorrow (Thurs) from 11am.

Call 020 8534 2281 for more information on the open day.