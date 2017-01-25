Search

Advanced search

West Ham care home embracing culture to raise funds for charity

15:00 25 January 2017

Westgate House Culture Day Photo

Westgate House Culture Day Photo

Residents and staff at a care home enjoyed an afternoon of culture to celebrate diversity and raise money for charity.

Comment

Barchester Westgate House, who specialise in dementia, held a raffle to raise more than £142 for The Sickle Cell Society at the home, in Romford Road, West Ham.

One of the workers, Sharon Andall, played a big part in the fundraiser in memory of her son Shaquille O’neal Andall, who passed away at the age of three with Sickle Cell disease last month.

A care home spokesperson said: “At Barchester Westgate House we love to celebrate our similarities as well as our differences.”

Barchester will now be hosting a reminiscence cafe open day with home-made cakes tomorrow (Thurs) from 11am.

Call 020 8534 2281 for more information on the open day.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Chart-topping Irish artist set to play debut gig at Stratford pub

13:00 Jacob Ranson
James McGrath

Rising Irish artist James McGrath will be playing an intimate debut gig in the capital at Stratford’s Queen’s Head pub.

Facebook

West Ham care home embracing culture to raise funds for charity

15:00 Jacob Ranson
Westgate House Culture Day Photo

Residents and staff at a care home enjoyed an afternoon of culture to celebrate diversity and raise money for charity.

Cab driver opens up world war-themed cafe in Manor Park

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Paul Charters at his cafe Poppy Pantry

Are you a world war buff or a food fanatic? You might want to pay the Poppy Pantry a visit.

South Africa

Party like Jay-Z with Stratford casino’s bling competition

07:00
Aspers Casino chairman Damian Aspinall

Aspers Casino is looking at a £2million bar bill as it hands out golden bottles of champagne to lucky punters.

Newham council

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow man charged with driving crimes

A man will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Feburary 13 after being charged with multiple driving offences.

BREAKING NEWS: Drug dealing duo jailed for killing

Abbass

Labour members and councillors call for Newham mayoral trigger ballot enquiry

Newham mayor Sir Robin Wales

Former Newham child prodigy ‘truly surprised’ to be named in New Year’s Honours

Anne-Marie Imafidon

Taxi driver on trial accused of murdering East Ham love rival

Mohammed Zubair is accused of murdering Ahmedin Khyel and Imran Khan
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now