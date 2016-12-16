West Ham captain Mark Noble given Freedom of Newham

Mark Noble, centre, receiving his scroll and medal (Picture: WHUFC) WHUFC

West Ham captain Mark Noble was among eight people to receive the Freedom of the Borough yesterday.

The recipients at the ceremony The recipients at the ceremony

The midfielder – who scored the winning goal against Burnley just the day before – was supported by his family at a civic reception at the Old Town Hall, Stratford.

The honour is the highest Newham Council can bestow, and is a way of expressing civic pride.

Noble said: “I’ve achieved a lot of things in my life through football and with West Ham United but this is one of the best things that has happened to me.

“I am honoured to accept freedom of the borough on behalf of my family. This is an incredible moment for them.

Sir Robin Wales, the Mayor of Newham, added: “Mark is the epitome of the local boy who has done well. Born in Canning Town, he made his debut for West Ham United as a 17-year-old and has now clocked up almost 400 league appearances, scoring almost 50 goals.

“He is also dedicated to supporting the community by working on a housing project called Legacy that will offer social and affordable homes.

“He is also patron of the Richard House Children’s Hospice in Beckton. He encourages young people to follow his example by working hard, by being a good and respectful person and by looking after your community.”

Other people to be awarded scrolls for honorary freedom on the night were Paul Chelliah, Val Fone, Keith Hasler, Devendra Patel and the Newham and Essex Beagles Athletics Club.

Christine Bowden and Marie Collier received honorary freedom and the title of alderwomen.

Their titles had been conferred on them during the council’s annual general meeting in May, but last night’s event saw them presented with an embossed scroll and a medal.

Four scrolls will be awarded at a later date to people unable to attend – Shama Ahmed, Lew Boyce, Kevin Jenkins and the family of former councillor John Lock, who was conferred with freedom in October but passed away last month.