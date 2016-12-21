Wannabe Santas prepare for the big night in Stratford

Santa sliding down the Orbit Archant

With just a few sleeps until Christmas, it’s important that all wannabe Santas know what they’re doing – and are put through their paces ahead of the big night.

Wannabe Santas looking out at the capital from the ArcelorMittal Orbit Wannabe Santas looking out at the capital from the ArcelorMittal Orbit

The festive troop took on a variety of activities, including sliding down the chimney and mapping their route across the capital’s rooftops, at a Christmas bootcamp at the ArcelorMittal Orbit, in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

To get in the Christmas spirit and show them what it would be like to take on the role of Father Christmas, they braved the world’s tallest and longest tunnel slide as part of the present delivery training.

The group also looked out across the capital’s skyline from 114.5m up to learn how to navigate their way around London, making sure children across the capital don’t get missed out on the big night.

And no Santa training session would be complete without a festive feast of mince pies.

The ArcelorMittal Orbit will be open every day except Christmas Day for anyone that wants to follow in Santa’s footsteps.

Visit ArcelorMittalOrbit.com to book or for more information.