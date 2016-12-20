Union to ballot over Woolwich Ferry strike

The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Woolwich Ferry workers are set to take part in a ballot over potential strike action, a union has announced.

Unite, which represents 36 people working on the service, has said it will hold a ballot for its members between January 3 and 13.

It claims the action is being taken over the failure to abide by agreements, health and safety concerns and a culture of bullying and sexual harassment.

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said: “If this strike goes ahead, thousands of passengers will suffer disruption and have to use alternative routes.”

The ferry opened in 1889 and is currently run by Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd on behalf of Transport for London.

Around two million passengers use the free ferry, which links Woolwich and North Woolwich, each year.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We urge Briggs Marine and Unite to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible to avoid any disruption for Londoners.”

Briggs Marine has been contacted for comment.