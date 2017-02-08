Union announces Woolwich Ferry strike suspension

The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

Friday’s Woolwich Ferry strike has been suspended with talks set to take place tomorrow, a union has said.

Unite had previously declared 12 days worth of 24 hour strike action to take place every Friday until April, citing a culture of bullying and sexual harassment, health and safety concerns and a failure to abide by agreements from Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, who run the ferry on behalf of Transport for London.

Regional officer Onay Kasab said: “We can confirm that Unite has suspended the 24-hour strike action, scheduled for Friday, for talks to take place tomorrow.

“Unite will be entering into these negotiations in a constructive spirit. However, we reserve the right to take further industrial action, should insufficient progress be made.”

Briggs Marine have been contacted for comment.